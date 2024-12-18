TORONTO, Dec. 18, 2024 /CNW/ - Legal Aid Ontario (LAO) is pleased to announce the appointment of Aileen Page as its new President and Chief Executive Officer, following an extensive, competitive search. Ms. Page has filled a number of senior roles at LAO, including most recently as Vice President, Strategy and Public Affairs.

Ms. Page brings a wealth of legal and executive leadership experience to her new role. After graduating from the University of Toronto, she earned her Juris Doctor from Georgia State University and is a member of the bar in Ontario and Georgia. She began her legal career in the United States in 1996, first as an Assistant District Attorney, trying felony cases in both rural and urban jurisdictions, and then as a civil litigator in state and federal courts. Ms. Page also served as a magistrate judge, presiding over criminal and civil matters, including bail and preliminary hearings. Upon returning to Ontario, she served as a Senior Policy Advisor to two Attorneys General.

Ms. Page joined LAO in 2012 as Senior Counsel in the General Counsel Office. She went on to become Director of Litigation and Regulatory Affairs, leading the creation of LAO's first self-promulgated regulatory regime that supports the Legal Aid Services Act, 2020. Since 2022, Ms. Page has served as Vice President of Strategy and Public Affairs and Chief Risk Officer, leading stakeholder and government relations, policy, business intelligence, communications and corporate planning and reporting.

Ms. Page will assume her new responsibilities on February 24, 2025.

"Aileen is a thoughtful, driven and compassionate leader who is dedicated to the people we serve at Legal Aid Ontario. Her depth of experience and record of delivering results will play an essential role in Legal Aid Ontario continuing to achieve its mandate to provide high-quality legal aid services to low-income clients, while increasing efficiency and ensuring our long-term sustainability."

— Steve Pengelly, Chair, Legal Aid Ontario

