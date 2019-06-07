AIDSbeat Closes the Market

TORONTO, June 6, 2019 /CNW/ - Members of Toronto's legal community joined Tanya Rowntree, Global Head of Client Success, Capital Formation, TMX Group, to close the market to raise awareness for the annual AIDSbeat battle of the bands event, in support of the Canadian Foundation for AIDS Research (CANFAR). AIDSbeat brings together legal professionals from over 20 Toronto law firms for a rock and roll extravaganza that has become a social highlight of the legal community for over 20 years. To date, the CANFAR has invested more than $21 million in research initiatives across Canada. This year's AIDSbeat will be held on June 7 at '1871' Berkeley Church (315 Queen Street East).