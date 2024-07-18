AI FOR ALL: AWE2025 Officially Launched

BEIJING, July 18, 2024 /CNW/ -- AWE2025 will be held at Shanghai New International Expo Centre from March 20-23, 2025 with the theme "AI FOR ALL", according to an announcement made at its official launch on July 18.

At the online launch, Xu Dongsheng, Vice President of China Household Electrical Appliances Association, Deng Qiuwei, Vice President of Haier Smart Home, and tech influencer Eva explored the integration of AI with home appliances and consumer electronics, sharing insights into the massive potential of AWE2025.

AWE2025

AWE2024 registered a milestone with over 1000 exhibitors from around the world, an area of 150,000 m2, 365,000 entries, and more than 500 media outlets.

"The thorough integration of AI with our industry, as showcased at AWE2024, has made AI a buzzword, and it makes full sense for AWE2025 to embrace it." Xu Dongsheng noted that we will see new developments in smart life, embrace cross-sectoral solutions such as the integration of appliances and furnishing, people-vehicle-home urban ecosystems, and smart energy management. AI companies will introduce more differentiated products. At AWE2025, we will witness a new era of smart life backed by the people-home-city ecosystem, centering around consumers and scenarios.

AWE2025 will reach out to more tech companies that use AI to empower smart homes, include more exhibitors in smart chips, IoT solutions, and home automation, while feature more brands of smart home products, mobile phones, AR/VR devices, smart vehicles, and service robots.

Apart from insiders from traditional home appliances and consumer electronics, AWE will extend invitations to professionals in home furnishing, interior design, and custom home solutions, building stronger industry connections. It will also step up efforts to go global with more international industry insiders invited.

As a key part of AWE, the two AWE Summits will gather industry leaders and experts to explore the future of AI applications in smart home and smart life.

"AWE is one of the world's top exhibitions in the industry. It sets industry trends and offers a crucial platform for collaboration, innovation, and exchange." said Deng Qiuwei.

Eva, a tech blogger and consumer, shared her expectations, "Every visit to AWE feels like a journey into the future! It's a huge party where technology meets everyday life. From the warmth of smart homes to the convenience of autonomous driving and the immersive experience of VR, each innovation showcased at AWE makes the world smarter and better."

