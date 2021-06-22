MONTREAL, June 22, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - As Quebec and provinces across Canada introduce plans to move out of lockdown and enter measured phases to bring the country back to business as usual, Beslogic, a Quebec-based company specializing in the development of artificial intelligence technologies and custom software, is proud to announce plans to double its highly skilled workforce over the next three years thanks to sustained growth. The company anticipates that head count will reach over a hundred employees by 2024.

Immediate growth plans are directly linked to the recent announcement by Quebec's ministry of economy and innovation (ministère de l'Économie et de l'Innovation), that Beslogic has been selected to take part in its $48.65-million-program focused on supporting the recovery and growth of the province's aerospace industry – Les projets collaboratifs de l'aeronef de demain.

"Our government is contributing to the implementation of initiatives that promote the resumption of aerospace activities, particularly in the field of electric and hybrid electric propulsion. By combining aerospace and artificial intelligence, the Beslogic project consolidates Québec's leadership position in these two industries," said Eric Girard, Minister of Finance and Minister of the Economy and Innovation.

Collaboration with Pratt & Whitney Canada

Beslogic will work closely with Pratt & Whitney Canada (P&WC), one of the 12 participating companies on the Aéronef pour la mobilité numérique et verte de demain project. This will support efforts to transform business processes and improve operational efficiency. It will also drive customer, supplier and employee experience improvement using applied artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, including its unique technology and expertise in the domain of natural language processing and predictive analytics.

"The advanced language understanding systems we have developed for various sectors, including aerospace, have direct applications that accelerate aspects of P&WC's digital transformation," says Yannick Bessette, CEO and founder of Beslogic. The company has worked with P&WC since 2018, implementing agile methodology concepts and best practices in various digital transformation projects across the company.

Leading edge AI expertise

Already active in the Quebec innovation ecosystem and strategically registered under Canada's Controlled Goods Program, Beslogic established a team that specializes in conceptualizing artificial intelligence solutions a few years ago. "Our participation in this great project will also position us to move into emerging technology markets, such as autonomous vehicles, precision agriculture, smart grid/oceans, super clusters, 5G, cybersecurity and healthcare," adds Yannick Bessette.

Job creation and research

In addition, this project will help create a fertile ground for AI research and development in Quebec, which will have a positive impact on the recruitment of highly qualified and innovative workers from universities in Quebec and across Canada. Beslogic plans to create at least three full-time positions and recruit two interns as part of the project and anticipates adding up to 50 more positions over the next three years. "We welcome this initiative by the Quebec government to accelerate the pace toward a greener economy and the digital transformation of the aerospace industry, and we are very proud to be able to contribute to it," concluded Yannick Bessette.

About Beslogic

Founded in 2008 in Montreal, Beslogic is a Quebec-based SME specializing in the creation of custom web, mobile and native IT systems and solutions, as well as artificial intelligence solutions. They accompany businesses in their digital transformation and help them streamline their business processes to maximize performance and autonomy. Innovation, creativity, forward thinking and dedication are at the heart of Beslogic's business model. They collaborate with their clients at a level rarely seen in the industry and provide a fertile ground for idea exploration and unique product development opportunities.

