Ahmad Bakhshai awarded FP Canada™ Fellow distinction

TORONTO, Sept. 27, 2023 /CNW/ - FP Canada is excited to announce that Ahmad Bakhshai, CFP®, has been awarded the FP Canada Fellow distinction.

This distinction is in recognition of individuals who have made a significant contribution to furthering FP Canada's mandate of advancing professional financial planning in Canada. Nominees are evaluated by an independent committee of financial planners, and the criteria are very high.

"We're pleased to honour Ahmad for his impressive contributions to the financial planning profession," says Tashia Batstone, President and CEO of FP Canada. "We commend him for all the important work he does – and for the commitment he demonstrates every day to the financial well-being of Canadians."

Ahmad Bakhshai is a Certified Financial Planner® professional and Wealth Advisor at BMO Private Wealth. He formerly served as Director, Wealth Planning at BMO Private Wealth and as a Financial Consultant for a national financial services firm. He is an Adjunct Professor at Smith School of Business at Queen's University, where he previously earned a Bachelor of Commerce honours degree.

Ahmad's dedication to financial planning education goes beyond his work at Queen's University. He has also acted as a guest speaker at the Estate Planning Council of Eastern Ontario and as a presenter and host of workshops and seminars at BMO Private Wealth. In addition, he volunteers for financial literacy programs in the Kingston area and at Queen's University.

Further philanthropic activities have included research with Behaviour in Action at Rotman (BEAR) and extensive volunteer work with FP Canada. He has contributed to technical content for FP Canada's education programs, developed questions for the CFP exam, and scored CFP exams.

Ahmad has been an ambassador for the Junior Economic Club of Canada, helping to promote and grow financial literacy among children and youth. He's a member of the executive team at the Estate Planning Council of Eastern Ontario and the Queen's Business Club. He has also received numerous industry awards and is a CFA® Charterholder who has also earned the TEP, CLU, and FCSI designations.

Established in 1995, FP Canada is a national not-for-profit education, certification and professional oversight organization working in the public interest. FP Canada is dedicated to championing better financial wellness for all Canadians by leading the advancement of professional financial planning in Canada.

