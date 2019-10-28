Ahead of World Psoriasis Day, Bausch Health, Canada announces that SILIQ® (brodalumab) is now covered on most drug benefit formularies in Canada

"We are pleased that the majority of provincial governments to date have made the decision to support adults living with plaque psoriasis through the reimbursement of SILIQ ® ," said Richard Lajoie, President and General Manager of Bausch Health, Canada Inc. "The negative impact of this condition on people's lives can be immense. With SILIQ ® now covered under most public drug plans, patients and health care professionals will have access to a new option for achieving goals related to the treatment of this complex and chronic disease. We are thrilled to be able to share such positive news ahead of World Psoriasis Day, a day dedicated to generating awareness and support for people living with this condition."

Although many anti-psoriatic therapies have been shown to improve the condition, few can be used to achieve complete or nearly complete clearance of symptoms.4

"SILIQ® is the only biologic in which the clinical trials had a primary endpoint of complete skin clearance, as indicated by a Psoriasis Area Severity Index (PASI) score of 100," said Dr. David N. Adam, MD FRCPC, President, Dermatology Association of Toronto, Active Staff, St. Michael's Hospital.

"SILIQ® is the first and only IL-17 receptor A blocker. It neutralizes the activity of the family of IL-17 pro-inflammatory cytokines, leading to an efficient and rapid normalization of cutaneous inflammation associated with psoriasis. Having this therapeutic agent with a novel mode of action is a major advance in the management of psoriasis," noted Dr. Adam.

Because equitable access to SILIQ® for patients across Canada is a high priority, Bausch Health is actively working to ensure that patients from all corners of Canada have coverage for SILIQ®.

"The addition of SILIQ® to these provincial drug benefit formularies means that the majority of the more than 200,000 Canadians that are estimated to have a moderate or severe form of this disease will have better access to important treatment options,"1,2 says Rachael Manion, Executive Director, Canadian Association of Psoriasis Patients (CAPP).

SILIQ® received its Notice of Compliance (NOC) from Health Canada on March 6, 2018. The treatment is available for reimbursement on public listings in Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Saskatchewan, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland and Labrador, and the Non-Insured Health Benefits (NIHB) Program for patients living with plaque psoriasis who meet specific criteria (see backgrounder for listing criteria). It is also available through the majority of private insurance plans.

About Psoriasis

Psoriasis is a chronic non-communicable inflammatory skin disorder that causes areas of thickened, inflamed, red skin, often covered with silvery scales. Plaque psoriasis is the most common type of psoriasis, imposing a burden of disease that extends far beyond the physical dermatological symptoms. Its impact on physical and mental function is similar to that of cancer, arthritis, hypertension, heart disease, and diabetes.4,6 Effective treatment improves both physical and mental function in psoriasis.5

About SILIQ® (brodalumab)

SILIQ® (brodalumab) reduces the inflammation and other symptoms of psoriasis. SILIQ® is a novel human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to the interleukin-17 (IL-17) receptor A and inhibits inflammatory signaling by preventing the binding of several types of IL-17 cytokines to the receptor. By blocking IL-17 cytokines from activating the receptor, SILIQ® prevents the body from receiving signals that may lead to inflammation. SILIQ® has a warning and precaution for Suicidal Ideation and Behavior. A causal association between SILIQ® treatment and risk of Suicidal Ideation and Behaviour (SIB) has not been established. SILIQ® was approved with a comprehensive Patient Support Program that supports patients and healthcare professionals with the prescribing, administration, delivering and monitoring of patients who receive SILIQ® treatment. SILIQ® is contraindicated in patients with Crohn's disease. The most common adverse reactions were headache, arthralgia, fatigue, oropharyngeal pain, and diarrhea. Suicidal ideation and behaviour have been reported. Serious infections have occurred; therefore, caution should be exercised when considering the use of SILIQ® in patients with a chronic infection or a history of recurrent infection. Patients should be evaluated for tuberculosis infection prior to initiating treatment. Bausch Health has exclusively licensed the rights to SILIQ® in Canada from AstraZeneca.



About Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) is a global company whose mission is to improve people's lives with our health care products. We develop, manufacture and market a range of pharmaceutical, medical device and over-the-counter products, primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology and dermatology. We are delivering on our commitments as we build an innovative company dedicated to advancing global health.

In Canada, the company's prescription product portfolio is focused on eye health, dermatology and cardio-metabolic conditions. More information can be found at the Company's website at https://www.bauschhealth.ca .

