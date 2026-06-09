AGT Products Inc. Earns Great Place To Work® Certification™

MISSISSAUGA, ON, June 9, 2026 /CNW/ - AGT Products Inc., a leading North American manufacturer of innovative building materials and home improvement solutions, is proud to announce that it has been officially Certified™ by Great Place To Work®. This prestigious recognition is based entirely on direct employee feedback regarding their experience working at AGT Products Inc.

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and leadership behaviors proven to drive employee engagement, retention, innovation, and business performance.

Great Place to Work - Certification Badge

"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasizes that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. "By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that AGT Products Inc. stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

"Achieving Great Place To Work Certification™ is an important milestone for AGT Products Inc. because it reflects the culture we have worked hard to build together," said Francis Malboeuf, Managing Director of AGT Products Inc. "At AGT, our people are at the heart of everything we do. We are committed to fostering an environment where employees feel valued, supported, empowered, and proud of the work they do every day. This recognition belongs to our entire team, whose passion, collaboration, and dedication continue to drive our success."

At AGT Products Inc., creating a positive and supportive workplace culture is a top priority. The company is committed to empowering employees through collaboration, innovation, open communication, and opportunities for growth. From cross-functional teamwork and leadership engagement to a strong focus on employee well-being and recognition, AGT continuously invests in building a workplace where people can thrive both professionally and personally.

Known for its innovative portfolio of building material brands including DRICORE®, BARRICADE®, and RHINO Carbon Fiber®, AGT Products Inc. believes that strong teams build strong brands. The certification reinforces AGT's commitment to creating an environment that attracts, develops, and retains top talent while continuing to deliver innovative solutions to customers across North America.

"Receiving this certification validates the incredible culture our team has helped create," added Malboeuf. "As we continue to grow and innovate, we remain focused on maintaining a workplace built on trust, teamwork, accountability, and continuous improvement."

According to Great Place To Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

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Looking to grow your career at a company that puts its people first? Visit our careers page at: www.agtproductsinc.com/careers

About AGT Products Inc.

AGT Products Inc. is a North American manufacturer of innovative building material solutions for homeowners, contractors, and commercial professionals. Through trusted brands such as DRICORE®, BARRICADE®, and RHINO Carbon Fiber®, AGT delivers high-performance products designed to improve comfort, durability, and structural performance across residential and commercial applications. Headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, AGT Products Inc. serves customers across Canada and the United States.

Learn more at www.agtproductsinc.com and follow AGT on LinkedIn for news and updates.

About Great Place To Work Certification™

Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience -- specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place To Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

About Great Place To Work®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

SOURCE AGT Products Inc

Media Contact: Rafaela Araujo, Marketing Director, AGT Products Inc., [email protected]