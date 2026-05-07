DRICORE® LAUNCHES FIRST-EVER TV CAMPAIGN STARRING BRYAN BAEUMLER

"Movie Night" Reframes the Basement as the Heart of the Home and Calls Out the Floor That's Been Holding Families Back

MISSISSAUGA, ON, May 7, 2026 /CNW/ - DRICORE®, Canada's leader in basement subfloor technology and a trusted name in basement finishing solutions, today announced the launch of Movie Night, the brand's first-ever national television campaign. Featuring longtime DRICORE partner and renowned contractor Bryan Baeumler, the campaign marks a defining moment in the company's evolution -- and a bold step forward in how Canadians think about the spaces beneath their feet.

DRICORE - Campaign (CNW Group/AGT Products Inc)

Movie Night opens on a familiar scene: a dad, fired up for a night downstairs with his family. The popcorn is ready. The movie is queued. But the family isn't having it. The basement is cold. It's hard. It's uninviting. What should be quality time suddenly feels like a chore until Bryan Baeumler steps in with a better way.

That better way is DRICORE.

The campaign is the centerpiece of DRICORE's new consumer education strategy: showing Canadians that finishing a basement isn't just about the floor -- it's about reclaiming a whole level of the home for the moments that matter.

A 20-Year Partnership Hits the Big (and Small) Screen

For more than two decades, Bryan Baeumler has stood behind DRICORE, not as a spokesperson dropped into a script, but as a contractor who has used, recommended, and trusted the product on real jobs, in real homes, for real families. "Movie Night" is the natural next chapter of that relationship.

"I've been telling homeowners about DRICORE for over 20 years because it works, full stop. What I love about this campaign is that it's honest. Cold, hard concrete isn't where memories get made. This is the conversation Canadian families should have been having a long time ago, and I'm proud to be the one bringing it to them."

-- Bryan Baeumler

A Strategic Leap for the Brand

Movie Night represents DRICORE's most ambitious marketing investment to date and signals a sharper, more consumer-facing direction for the brand.

"For over 25 years, DRICORE has been doing something quietly revolutionary beneath millions of Canadian basements, and it starts with our air gap technology. That's not a feature. That's our DNA. It's the engineering that lifts your floor off cold, damp concrete and gives you back a room your family actually wants to live in. "Movie Night" is the moment we stop being the best-kept secret in the basement and start telling Canadians the truth out loud: the floor you're standing on is the difference between a basement nobody uses and the room where your family makes memories. We're not just launching a campaign. We're claiming our place in every Canadian home, and we're doing it with the contractor who's been standing beside us for two decades."

-- Francis Malboeuf, Managing Director, AGT Products Inc.

From the marketing team driving the creative vision:

"This campaign is a turning point in how DRICORE shows up in the market. For too long, basement flooring has been a category nobody talks about, and that silence has cost Canadian families the most underused level of their home. "Movie Night" is a deliberate shift from product-led messaging to consumer-led storytelling. We're meeting Canadians in a moment they recognize, with a brand they can feel and a solution that's been proven for two decades. Bryan Baeumler walking into that scene isn't a celebrity cameo. It's the guy who's been telling this truth for 20 years finally getting the stage to say it nationally. This is DRICORE at full volume."

-- Rafaela Araujo, Marketing Director, AGT Products Inc.

Where to Watch

DRICORE's new "Movie Night" campaign has officially gone live nationwide across major Canadian broadcast networks, alongside extended cuts and digital activations across social media and YouTube.

Canadians can learn more and see how a DRICORE subfloor transforms a basement from cold concrete into the best room in the house at dricore.com.

About DRICORE®

DRICORE® is Canada's leader in basement subfloor technology and a trusted name in basement finishing solutions, helping homeowners create warmer, drier, more comfortable basements for over 25 years. Engineered with proprietary air gap technology to protect against moisture, cold, and the realities of life below grade, DRICORE products are sold at major retailers across North America. DRICORE is a flagship brand of AGT Products Inc.

About Bryan Baeumler

Bryan Baeumler is one of Canada's most recognized contractors and television personalities, host of HOME and HGTV hits including Island of Bryan, Renovation Resort, and Disaster DIY. A longtime advocate for doing renovations right the first time, Bryan has partnered with DRICORE for more than 20 years.

About AGT Products Inc.

AGT Products Inc. is a Canadian-based manufacturer committed to creating innovative, easy-to-use building solutions that make homes safer, more comfortable and more efficient. With a legacy of quality and customer-first innovation, AGT serves both DIY homeowners, professional contractors and engineers across North America through its flagship brands: DRICORE®, BARRICADE® and Rhino Carbon Fiber®.

SOURCE AGT Products Inc

Media Contact: Rafaela Araujo, Marketing Director, AGT Products Inc., [email protected]