AGT Products Inc. Expands Premium Building Solutions Lineup with Launch of DRICORE® X-Terior ci™

New Exterior Sheathing Panel Combines Structural Strength with Built-In Continuous Insulation for Superior Thermal Performance

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Jan. 7, 2026 /CNW/ - AGT Products Inc., a leading innovator in premium subfloor and building solutions, proudly announces the launch of DRICORE® X-Terior ci™ ( Continuous Insulation), their newest product engineered to meet or exceed today's stringent residential building and energy code requirements. This product expansion marks a significant milestone in AGT's commitment to developing smart, efficient and resilient solutions for residential applications in North America.

Combining Structural 1 OSB with high-efficiency EPS insulation, this all-in-one panel eliminates the need to install sheathing and rigid foam layers separately, dramatically reducing installation time and labor costs. With an R-value of 5.1 (ASTM C518 tested), it delivers strong thermal performance alongside moisture resistance and structural integrity.

"With the launch of DRICORE® X-Terior ci™, we're extending the trusted DRICORE brand into a new category of exterior wall solutions," said Francis Malboeuf, Managing Director at AGT Products Inc. "This is more than just a product launch, it's a reflection of how we continue to push the boundaries of innovation at AGT. We're always looking ahead, working closely with our R&D team to develop building solutions that make construction easier, smarter and more accessible. Our goal is to give both professionals and DIYers products they can trust to perform, and DRICORE® X-Terior ci™ is a perfect example of that vision in action."

Designed for both new builds and retrofits, DRICORE® X-Terior ci™ features 7/16" OSB bonded to 1-1/8" EPS foam using advanced cross-linking adhesive technology, ensuring long-term durability and alignment. Compatible with standard jobsite tools, it can be installed horizontally to suit various construction needs.

DRICORE® X-Terior ci™ meets key North American standards such as CAN/ULC-S701-11 Type 2, NGBS Green Certified, UL Environment certified and offers mold resistance (ASTM C1338), qualifying it for LEED credits and sustainable building programs.

"This launch reinforces what the DRICORE brand is all about--innovation with real-world impact," said Rafaela Araujo, Marketing Director at AGT Products Inc. "We're not just bringing a product to market, we're bringing clarity, confidence and speed to a crucial part of the building envelope."

As part of AGT's expanding lineup of premium building solutions that includes subfloor systems, concrete repair and interior wall insulation, DRICORE® X-Terior ci™ reflects the company's ongoing investment in smarter, faster and more integrated construction methods. As the industry advances toward higher efficiency and performance standards, AGT remains at the forefront, delivering solutions built for code, crafted for speed and trusted for the long haul.

DRICORE® X-Terior ci™ is now available in select Home Depot Canada locations and online.

For more information, please visit: https://dricore.com/products/dricore-x-terior/ or https://www.homedepot.ca/product/dricore-x-teriorci-1-9-16-x4-ft-x-8-ft-eps-foam-osb-exterior-sheathing-1-pack-/1001935980

About AGT Products Inc.

AGT Products Inc. is a Canadian-based manufacturer committed to creating innovative, easy-to-use building solutions that make homes safer, more comfortable and more efficient. With a legacy of quality and customer-first innovation, AGT serves both DIY homeowners and professional contractors across North America through its flagship brands: DRICORE®, BARRICADE® and Rhino Carbon Fiber®.

