SAINT-HUBERT, QC, April 19, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Agropur Cooperative today announced the sale of its bulk milk hauling operations in Quebec to companies whose core business is transporting liquid food products. The Cooperative will also discontinue its milk transport activities in Nova Scotia.

"To streamline its business model and focus on its most strategic assets, Agropur is withdrawing from milk hauling in those two provinces," explains Agropur CEO Émile Cordeau.

Consequences in Quebec

Upon closing of the transactions, up to 11 positions will be eliminated. The other 75 other employees, the bulk milk transport assets and operations will be transferred to the acquirers. Agropur carries about 9% of the volume of milk produced by its members.

In Maritimes

In Nova Scotia, Agropur will discontinue its farm pick-up operations as of June 30, 2021. The change will result in the elimination of 34 jobs at Agropur. Dairy Farmers of Nova Scotia has signed agreements with two other transport companies to take over the operation.

It should be noted that Agropur is continuing its milk transport operations in New Brunswick.

"I would like to thank all employees in this sector affected by this decision. They have been and will be until the conclusion of the transactions, important standard-bearers of the Cooperative on the roads and with dairy farmers in these two provinces," said Mr. Émile Cordeau.

About Agropur

Agropur Cooperative is a North American dairy industry leader founded in 1938. With sales of $7.7 billion in 2020, the Cooperative is a source of pride to the 2,974 members and 7,700 employees who work together in pursuit of a shared goal: "Better Dairy. Better World." Agropur has 33 plants across North America. It is a leading supplier of products for the industrial, retail and foodservice sectors and also boasts an impressive roster of respected consumer brands and products. www.agropur.com

For further information: Diane Jubinville, Director, Public Relations & External Communications, 450-878-2943, [email protected]

