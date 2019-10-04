Agropur Announces Closure of Lachute Plant

LONGUEUIL, QC, Oct. 4, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Agropur Cooperative today announced it is closing its ice cream and frozen novelties plant in Lachute, Quebec. The plant's operations will be transferred to other Agropur facilities. A total of 177 employees will be affected by the closure, planned for August 2020.

Agropur is shutting the plant in order to optimize its ice cream manufacturing operations. The Lachute plant was part of the assets of Nova Scotia-based Scotsburn that Agropur acquired in 2017. Following the acquisition, Agropur made a strategic decision to concentrate its ice cream manufacturing operations at two other Canadian facilities, located in Truro, Nova Scotia and Edmonton, Alberta.

The Cooperative needs to make the requisite efforts in a highly competitive market. Agropur is aware of the impact this decision will have. The affected employees will be able to take advantage of available programs, including employment opportunities at other Agropur sites, severance packages, and the employee and family assistance program.

About Agropur

Agropur Cooperative is a North American dairy industry leader founded in 1938. With sales of $6.7 billion in 2018, the Cooperative is a source of pride to the 3,161 members and 8,800 employees who work together in pursuit of a shared goal: Better Dairy. Better World. Agropur processes more than 6.2 billion litres of milk per year at its 39 plants across North America and boasts an impressive roster of respected brands and products, including Natrel, OKA, iÖGO, BiPro, Agropur Grand Cheddar, Olympic, Farmers, Island Farms and Québon. Agropur's head office is certified LEED Silver. www.agropur.com

SOURCE Agropur

For further information: Source: Diane Jubinville, Director, Public Relation & External Communications; Information: Véronique Boileau, Vice-President, Communications, (450) 878-1844, veronique.boileau@agropur.com

