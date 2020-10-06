AGRO-100 is experiencing a huge rapid growth in Mexico amid the COVID-19 pandemic Français
JOLIETTE, QC, Oct. 6, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - After a low-key entry in the Mexican market a few years ago, Agro-100 Ltd. of Joliette Québec is proud to announce that sales have grown by some 30 percent in spite of the pandemic. Producers in several Mexican states, especially those who specialize in fruit production, are seeing bumper crops thanks to Agro-100 technologies.
Clients in the states of Sinaloa, Sonora, Mexico, Baja, Guanajuato and Chihuahua are reaping countless benefits from high performance leaf fertilizers that are manufactured at Agro-100 facilities in the Lanaudière region and marketed under the Póma, Agro-Phos, Agro-Mag and Kali-T brands, among others. "The production of grapes in Mexico has increased by some 25 percent in the last twenty years, to reach 260,000 tons annually; 60 percent of that production is exported and Agro-100 is proud to be accompanying a new player on the world market" says Stéphane Beaucage, CEO of Agro-100; "especially considering that products arrive on shelves in the "off-season", from May to July."
"Leaf nutrition has proven to be an effective strategy to address nutrient deficiencies and to strengthen plant development; it provides for robust growth in cases where absorption by the root system is disrupted" says Gonzalo Bernal Salinas, Agro-100 Sales Manager for Mexico. In 2016, Viñedos 2000, based in Hermosillo, capital of the state of Sonora, experimented with Agro-100 products on some 600 hectares of table grape plants. Yields rose by 30 percent in a single growing season. "We have lost track of the number of Agro-100 success stories in Mexico" says Stéphane Beaucage "and we owe it in large part to our importer, Fertibalance; the synergy of this partnership is nothing short of spectacular."
Mr. Beaucage says he takes pride in the fact that Mexican grapes that reach Canadian shelves bring with them "a little taste of Québec"; freshness and quality that are unsurpassed, thanks to dedicated producers, to mother nature and to Agro-100.
SOURCE Agro-100
