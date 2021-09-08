"This merger is a most natural and synergistic fit" says Stéphane Beaucage, President of Agro-100. "The unified product range will have a great impact on the market as will our combined R&D efforts. These synergies will promote an agile and efficient business environment that will further enhance our product offerings."

Axter Agroscience will operate under the Agro-100 banner and all employees will be retained. Agro-100 looks forward to expanding its footprint in the North American market as it creates additional jobs, in the medium and in the long term, in the agricultural ecosystems of Canada, the United States and Mexico.

Agro-100's eco-responsible technologies increase yield and crop quality by maximizing the productive capacity of plants and the soil in which they grow. F ield crops, as well as vegetable, fruit and potato crops benefit greatly, especially in high-density production environments. The value-added foliar products in the product range will be marketed under the Agro-100 brand . Axter Bioscience will operate as a wholly owned subsidiary.

"The Agro-100 family is growing, and we are most pleased with the prospect of a Québec company enhancing its standing in the Canadian and world markets" says Stéphane Beaucage.

SOURCE Agro-100

For further information: Stéphane Beaucage, President, Agro-100 Ltd; Contact: Alexandre Dumas, Vice-President, Corporate Communications, NATIONAL Public Relations, 514-898-4636 (cell), [email protected]

Related Links

www.agro-100.com

