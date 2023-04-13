MONTREAL, April 13, 2023 /CNW/ - During a reception held at the Canadian Embassy in Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia, the largest economic mission of the Ethiopian agri-food sector to visit Canada was launched. Made up of nearly 60 companies, the mission will begin with a stop in Montreal on May 7 and 8 before heading to Toronto to participate in the Canadian International Food Show (SIAL). The delegation will be accompanied by the Ethiopian Ambassador to Canada, H.E. Fitsum Arega and the Canadian Ambassador to Ethiopia, H.E. Stéphane Jobin.

The Engram Group, based in Montreal, is coordinating the activities of this imposing mission supported by the Ethiopian Chamber of Commerce and Industry Association whose Secretary General, Mr. Africa Zeleke, will sit on the Ethiopian delegation. The President of Engram Group, Mr. Remy Franzoni, believes that there are huge opportunities for companies here to develop the Ethiopian market with a population of 120 million people. He also sees opportunities for the Quebec and Canadian markets to increase the presence of Ethiopian products such as coffee (ranked 5th in the world), cotton (ranked 9th in the world), sorghum, teff and other agricultural products. "The agricultural sector has always been the engine of the Ethiopian economy, employing 80% of its population and accounting for 44% of its GDP. This mission comes at the right time since Canada's Minister of International Trade, the Honourable Mary Ng, recently expressed the Government of Canada's desire to diversify and develop its relations with the African Union," said Mr. Franzoni, adding that the Minister will receive Ambassador Albert Muchanga, Commissioner for Trade and Industry of the African Union Commission, in May to establish a Canada-Africa economic cooperation strategy.

According to Mr. Franzoni, forecasts show that the demand for agricultural products in Ethiopia will increase as the population continues to grow and the economy continues to expand. To meet this future demand, the mission will aim to establish contacts, during its stay in Quebec and Canada, with the various actors of the agri-food sector here in order to improve its agricultural practices in Ethiopia, to develop its supply chain, to increase investments and strategic partnerships and to aim particularly at developing the agri-business sector. "Companies from here that have expertise, products and services to offer but also wish to add Ethiopian products to their supply chain will have an opportunity to exchange with the members of this delegation on May 8 during an event that will allow, among other things, B2B meetings," said Rémy Franzoni. A similar event will also be held in Toronto on May 12.

Companies and organizations from the agri-food sector interested in meeting the members of the Ethiopian delegation are invited to contact Mr. Ismaël Talata by email at [email protected]

About the mission

56 companies from the following sectors will participate in the mission: coffee, tea, live animals or parts, seeds, legumes, spices, fruits, beverages and alcohols, restaurants and hotels, breeders and farms, food processing manufacturers, import-export agencies.

The following opportunities have been identified for Quebec and Canadian companies: coffee roasters, spice and tea processors, importers and exporters of fruits and vegetables, pork, beef, chicken and veal, exporters of beverages and alcoholic beverages (beer, spirits), manufacturers working in the food processing sector (irrigation and water management, machinery and control equipment, fertilizers),

For further information: Sources: About the mission: Rémy Franzoni, President, Groupe Engram, (514) 691-0014, [email protected]; About the B2Bs opportunities: Ismaël Talata, Deputy Director, Groupe Engram, (514) 704-7607, [email protected]