QUÉBEC, March 22, 2024 /CNW/ - The Société de l'assurance automobile du Québec (SAAQ), the Kativik Regional Government (KRG), Minister responsible for Relations with First Nations and the Inuit Ian Lafrenière, Minister of Labour and Minister responsible for the Nord-du-Québec Region Jean Boulet, and MNA for Ungava Denis Lamothe are pleased to announce the conclusion of an agreement to improve accessibility to SAAQ services in Nunavik. This agreement enables a road safety resource person to conduct regionally adapted road safety awareness and prevention activities. This resource person will also provide driving assessment services for the SAAQ's knowledge and road tests, which will increase driver's licence accessibility in the region.

In September 2022, the SAAQ announced the creation of a new partnership with the KRG to improve accessibility to SAAQ services in Nunavik. One of the commitments this partnership made was to have the SAAQ knowledge tests translated into Inuktitut to improve success rates among drivers in Nunavik. Providing a driving test in an Indigenous language is a first in Québec.

This new partnership reflects the Québec government's desire to work with First Nations and Inuit in order to provide them with public services that are better adapted to their needs.

"It is important to take into account the specific needs of Inuit communities. We are proud that, in collaboration with the SAAQ, we can provide Inuit communities with public services in their language that have been adapted to their reality."

Ian Lafrenière, Minister responsible for Relations with First Nations and the Inuit

"I am pleased that this partnership has come to fruition with the signature of this agreement. This is a good example of what our government is doing to make the lives of citizens easier."

Jean Boulet, Minister of Labour and Minister responsible for the Nord-du-Québec Region

"I am delighted with this agreement that will give our population adequate access to services. For more than a year now, we have maintained close ties with the SAAQ, which is attentive to our needs and our regional reality."

Hilda Snowball, Chair of the Kativik Regional Government

"Our goal is to be able to provide our services throughout Nunavik. It was imperative for us to find solutions with local stakeholders to improve road safety for the benefit of the population of Nunavik."

Konrad Sioui, Chair of the Board of Directors of the Société de l'assurance automobile du Québec

