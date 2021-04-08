PLATFORM DELIVERS COMPETITIVE ADVANTAGE TO THE INDEPENDENT ADVISOR CHANNEL

MONTREAL, April 8, 2021 /CNW/ - Agora Dealer Services, a digital-oriented Carrying Dealer focused on supporting mutual fund dealers and independent advisors, announced today that it has launched its digital wealth management platform in Quebec, featuring low cost and zero cost nominee and fee-for service account options. Working in partnership with independent dealers and their advisors, Agora's software solutions create a new advisor workflow ecosystem designed to better support the needs of advisors and their investors in Quebec.

The Agora platform revolutionizes industry collaboration by bringing together fund investment products, technology capabilities and practice management tools for the independent advice channel to provide unbiased investment solutions. Agora partners with independent dealers to provide integrated workflow solutions and streamlined administration to give advisors more time to focus on what is most important: delivering client advice.

The wealth management industry is at an inflection point. The independent dealer and advisor channel represents a significant number of advisors in Canada and is a vital part of the investment community. In an industry dominated by large institutions, the independent advisory channel provides investors with independent, customized advice. However, with increasing regulatory requirements, compressed margins and competition from robo-advisors and large financial institutions, there is a critical need in the independent advice channel for new dealer technology and superior service.

As a solution for these advisors, their dealers and the parties and products that support them, Agora Dealer Services' platform provides seamless coordination of administration and products. Most importantly, dealers, advisors and their suppliers and supporters will be able to benefit from all this innovation and more with competitive pricing and no transfer out fees.

"We are thrilled to be able to launch our platform in Quebec and bring our products and services to independent dealers and advisors in that province," said Mr. Robert Smuk, Chief Executive Officer of Agora Dealer Services Corp. "Our goal is to ensure technology supports, not replaces, the advisor."

"Our fully-bilingual platform, website and filing forms provide Quebec advisors and their dealers with a wealth of entirely new, compliant and dynamic capabilities to help them compete in today's marketplace," said Mr. Zak Mouline, VP Business Development, Agora Dealer Services Corp. "They can focus on their clients while Agora does the heavy lifting in the background."

About Agora Dealer Services Corp.

Agora was born of a clear vision. It is the inspiration of a team of seasoned industry experts with a deep understanding of the current challenges faced by the independent advisor channel. Agora empowers dealers to be nimble and evolve with the changing needs of advisors and their clients. Through Agora, dealers can access and utilize new technologies and investment solutions as they come to market. The company is committed to enhancing its dynamic platform, collaborating with dealers and product providers, while providing deep bench strength with practice management resources. These new capabilities will help independent advisors grow effective practices and scale to compete today and into the future. For more information visit www.agoracorp.ca.

Agora Dealer Services Inc. is a mutual fund dealer, registered with the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF), the province of Quebec's regulatory body for the financial services sector. As a mutual fund carrying dealer, we provide Quebec's licensed mutual fund advisors with a full-suite of financial services for their clients. Agora Dealer Services Corporation is a member of the Mutual Fund Dealer Association of Canada.

