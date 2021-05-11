Account structures tilt the playing field in favour of independent advisors to introduce clients to the benefits of nominee accounts without the traditional costs

TORONTO, May 11, 2021 /CNW/ - Agora Dealer Services, a digital-oriented Carrying Dealer focused on supporting mutual fund dealers and independent advisors, announced today that it has launched its Agora. prime and Agora. prime+ account structures. These new account structures will render all other account structures obsolete by eliminating paper-oriented time killers for advisors, while introducing client conveniences. With low fee and no fee options driven from the digital account setup, trade entry and model portfolio efficiencies, the nominee account benefits are now affordable for all clients.

Continuing with its commitment to new technology, innovative thinking and creative solutions, Agora. prime and Agora. prime+ allow dealers and advisors to consolidate multiple client name accounts into a single nominee account, at $1 per month with prime and no annual account fees with prime+. In addition, Agora is leading the industry again by eliminating unfair transfer-out fees.

"A nominee platform is better and more efficient than an 'in-client name' account, but high per account fees and transfer-out fees make the option unattractive for many investors," said Robert Smuk, President and CEO of Agora Dealer Services Corp. "Our platform delivers all the advantages and more for dealers and advisors, including consolidated reporting, efficient e-onboarding and e-trading, and portfolio solutions, with none of the typical high annual nominee account fees. As advisors battle business challenges related to COVID-19, those on our platform are embracing the freedom to remotely connect and transact with their clients, while adding more value and reducing fees."

"We have a number of advisors already using prime and prime+, with more being added each month," said Jeff Thorsteinson, Chief Operating Officer of Agora Dealer Services Holding Corp. "The feedback has been nothing but positive. Advisors love the simplicity of electronic on-boarding and the ability to provide clients with improved service and a comprehensive picture of their portfolio."

On May 18, 2021 at the WP Wealth Summit, Mr. Smuk will be speaking about how the wealth industry is adapting to technology and revolutionizing the future of advice, including technology trends, risks and opportunities, as well as incorporating a digital experience to accelerate an advisor's business.

About Agora Dealer Services Corp.

Agora was born of a clear vision. It is the inspiration of a team of seasoned industry experts with a deep understanding of the current challenges faced by the independent advisor channel. Agora empowers dealers to be nimble and evolve with the changing needs of advisors and their clients. Through Agora, dealers can access and utilize new technologies and investment solutions as they come to market. The company is committed to enhancing its dynamic platform, collaborating with dealers and product providers, while providing deep bench strength with practice management resources. These new capabilities will help independent advisors grow effective practices and scale to compete today and into the future. For more information visit www.agoracorp.ca.

Agora Dealer Services Corp., a Level 4 carrying dealer, is a member of the Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada and also registered with the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF), the province of Quebec's regulatory body for the financial services sector. As a mutual fund carrying dealer, Agora provides licensed mutual fund advisors with a full suite of financial services for their clients. It is wholly owned by Agora Dealer Services Holding Corp. a private company.

SOURCE Agora Dealer Services Corp.

For further information: Agora Dealer Services Corp. Contacts: Jeff Thorsteinson (Eastern & Western Canada), [email protected], T: 778.628.3165; Bob Dorrell (Ontario), [email protected], T: 905.442.7297; Zak Mouline (Québec & Eastern Canada), [email protected], T: 514.994.8303; Media contact: Tammy Clark, [email protected], T: 416.527.2871; Zak Mouline (Québec), [email protected], T: 514.994.8303