Agility Logistics Brings More Efficiency and Sustainability to Processes and Customer Service with OpenText Content Services

OpenText empowers world-leading shipping company to streamline operations and be more resilient

WATERLOO, ON, July 15, 2020 /CNW/ -- OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), today announced Agility Logistics, one of the world's largest integrated logistics providers, has deployed OpenText™ Content Services to streamline global operations, including freight and shipping via land, air and sea for more than 60,000 customers in 100 countries.

Agility Logistics works with companies to move, manage and distribute the goods that underpin global commerce. Every shipment produces a physical paper trail of documents – such as airway bills, invoices and bills of lading – which previously took days to reach their destination for cargo processing. To secure end-to-end information resiliency and efficiency, the company implemented OpenText Information Management technologies to provide an integrated, centralized repository for capturing, sharing and managing documents.

"Visibility into supply has been critical to helping us navigate the disruption brought by the Covid-19 pandemic. We have made investments in our technology that have helped us manage," said Deepak Sharma, Global IT Director for Business Solutions and Support at Agility Logistics. "OpenText has helped us optimize customer service by providing a single access point for customers to view their documents, track shipping and receive invoices. Instead of having to call our customer service department to request the documents they need, customers can now instantly access critical information, saving them time and allowing us to focus on getting goods to market."

After a lengthy evaluation process, Agility chose OpenText™ Content Services solutions, including:

OpenText™ Intelligent Capture to automatically scan and transform documents into PDFs while metadata is captured to enable easy search and retrieval

OpenText™ Documentum as a content management platform to tightly integrate with the company's core logistics system and financial applications, ensuring reports and key financial data are automatically stored in an electronic format

OpenText™ Documentum xCP to build modern user interfaces tailored to customers' needs across verticals

OpenText™ InfoArchive to ensure data and content retention complies with industry requirements

"Digital transformation is not just injecting technology into the well-established shipping industry, it is about changing the entire way of doing business," said Muhi Majzoub, Chief Product Officer, OpenText. "As a major global operation, Agility Logistics needed an enterprise-wide system flexible enough to meet the unique requirements of its operating regions. Leveraging innovative offerings from OpenText, Agility has increased customer satisfaction and cost savings while expediting processing and payments. Now, more than ever, we depend on companies like Agility to efficiently and safely move, manage and distribute time-sensitive goods across the world."

Agility will also leverage OpenText technologies to improve the environmental sustainability of their operations. "When an organization can track goods from origin to destination, and anything in between, they can optimize shipping to reduce carbon emissions," said Sharma. "Our global strategy is to be consistently efficient and sustainable in our operations, and OpenText is helping us accomplish this."

About OpenText

OpenText, The Information Company™, enables organizations to gain insight through market leading information management solutions, on premises or in the cloud. For more information about OpenText (NASDAQ: OTEX,TSX: OTEX) visit opentext.com.

Connect with us:

OpenText CEO Mark Barrenechea's blog

Twitter | LinkedIn

Certain statements in this press release may contain words considered forward-looking statements or information under applicable securities laws. These statements are based on OpenText's current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the operating environment, economies and markets in which the company operates. These statements are subject to important assumptions, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, and the actual outcome may be materially different. OpenText's assumptions, although considered reasonable by the company at the date of this press release, may prove to be inaccurate and consequently its actual results could differ materially from the expectations set out herein. For additional information with respect to risks and other factors which could occur, see OpenText's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other securities filings with the SEC and other securities regulators. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, OpenText disclaims any intention or obligations to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



Copyright © 2020 Open Text. All rights reserved. OpenText is a trademark or registered trademark of Open Text. The list of trademarks is not exhaustive of other trademarks. Registered trademarks, product names, company names, brands and service names mentioned herein are property of Open Text or other respective owners.

OTEX-G

SOURCE Open Text Corporation

For further information: Ryan Hill, OpenText, 416-524-6794, [email protected], http://www.OpenText.com

Related Links

http://www.OpenText.com

