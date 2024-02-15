AGGREGATE INDUSTRY ENCOURAGES MINISTER GUILBEAULT TO FOCUS ON REDUCING GHG EMISSIONS

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Feb. 15, 2024 /CNW/ - The Ontario Stone, Sand & Gravel Association (OSSGA) expresses concern over recent comments made by Environment Minister, Steven Guilbeault, regarding the federal government's comments on future investment in new road infrastructure. The industry believes the road to climate mitigation requires a more balanced, thoughtful approach to ensure sustained economic growth, while reaching our climate targets.

"While the aggregate industry is committed to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050," says Rob Pierce, Chair of OSSGA, "there is a consensus that climate mitigation strategies must be pragmatic and grounded in economic reality. It is important that potential solutions don't disregard the complex interplay between infrastructure development, economic growth, and environmental sustainability."

Canada, known for its vastness and as a beacon for the world, faces significant challenges in infrastructure development, compounded by an annual influx of nearly 500,000 immigrants, one of the highest rates per population globally. The province of Ontario has committed to building 1.5 million homes and those homes will need a robust transportation infrastructure—that includes roads—otherwise Ontario faces increased pollution and a lack of productivity due to gridlock.

Moreover, the Minister's comments raise apprehensions about logistical operations, as 95 per cent of goods in Canada are transported by truck. Improving transportation corridors remains integral to sustaining a prosperous economy and ensuring goods reach consumers efficiently.

"In Ontario specifically, we need to link the massive investments in battery plants to support electric vehicles and the road network that supports public transit. We also need to invest in technology that reduces GHGs," explains Pierce.

In response to Minister Guilbeault's comments, industry representatives emphasize the importance of constructive dialogue and collaborative efforts to devise sustainable solutions that balance environmental stewardship with economic prosperity.

OSSGA is a non-profit industry association representing over 260 sand, gravel and crushed stone producers and suppliers of valuable industry products and services. Collectively, our members produce a large majority of the approximately 164 million tonnes of aggregate consumed annually on average in the province to build and maintain Ontario's infrastructure needs. OSSGA works in partnership with the government and public to promote a safe and competitive aggregate industry contributing to the creation of strong communities in the province.

