AGF Management Limited Opens the Market

TORONTO, Oct. 7, 2019 /CNW/ - Kevin McCreadie, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer, AGF Management Limited, joined Rob Peterman, Vice-President, Global Business Development, Toronto Stock Exchange & TSX Venture Exchange, to open the market to celebrate the launch of two new Exchange Traded Funds: AGFiQ US Market Neutral Anti-Beta CAD-Hedged ETF (QBTL); and AGFiQ US Long/Short Dividend Income CAD-Hedged ETF (QUDV). Founded in 1957, AGF Management Limited (AGF) is a diversified global asset management firm with retail, institutional, alternative and high-net-worth businesses. AGF has investment operations and client service teams across North America, Europe and Asia. QBTL and QUDV commenced trading on Toronto Stock Exchange on October 7, 2019.