AGF Management Limited Opens the Market
Oct 07, 2019, 10:27 ET
TORONTO, Oct. 7, 2019 /CNW/ - Kevin McCreadie, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer, AGF Management Limited, joined Rob Peterman, Vice-President, Global Business Development, Toronto Stock Exchange & TSX Venture Exchange, to open the market to celebrate the launch of two new Exchange Traded Funds: AGFiQ US Market Neutral Anti-Beta CAD-Hedged ETF (QBTL); and AGFiQ US Long/Short Dividend Income CAD-Hedged ETF (QUDV). Founded in 1957, AGF Management Limited (AGF) is a diversified global asset management firm with retail, institutional, alternative and high-net-worth businesses. AGF has investment operations and client service teams across North America, Europe and Asia. QBTL and QUDV commenced trading on Toronto Stock Exchange on October 7, 2019.
SOURCE TMX Group Limited
