LONGUEUIL, QC, Nov. 17, 2023 /CNW/ - In honor of its 75th anniversary, AGF Group, a leader in reinforcing steel and post-tensioning, is proud to announce that the AGF Group Foundation is donating $75,000 to one organization per province where the company is present.

This initiative, led by AGF employees, reflects the company's commitment to the community for almost 12 years. Thanks to a joint reflection carried out in each of its business units, it was the employees who largely contributed to proposing areas of action and causes to which to donate this magnificent amount.

Here are the different organizations and objectives chosen in each of the provinces where we operate:

Access Youth - British Columbia : To maintain the buses that crisscross the cities to meet young people and continue to offer supplies and physical and psychological care.



FACE (Family of Alberta for Conductive Education) - Alberta : To renovate their facilities but also train several people to support the children and organize the 2024 summer camp.



Hamilton Health Sciences Foundation - Ontario : To finance a completely new neonatal intensive care unit.



La Fondation Laurent Duvernay-Tardif - "La 6ème période" Program - Québec: To develop "La 6ème période" program throughout Quebec . Currently, 28 schools and 1,500 students are participating in this project.



Feed Nova Scotia - Nova Scotia : To provide thousands of meals to the community through food redistribution throughout Nova Scotia .



La Fondation des petits déjeuners de la péninsule acadienne - New Brunswick : To help the foundation complete its goal of building a permanent $1 million fund to feed the children of the Acadian Peninsula.

By supporting these exemplary organizations, AGF Group reaffirms its social commitment and aspires to be a positive catalyst for change in the communities in which it is privileged to operate.

About AGF Group Inc.

AGF Group Inc., a Quebec-based family enterprise created in 1948, is a leading provider of rebar and post-tensioning solutions. The AGF Group Foundation, created in 2012, aims to give back to the communities where the AGF Group is present in Canada, to create bonds among the employees and partners of the Group, and to help develop a culture of philanthropy.

SOURCE Groupe AGF Inc.

For further information: Lucile Remy, Communications Advisor, AGF Group, (514) 206-4297, [email protected]