TORONTO, March 23, 2023 /CNW/ - Are you a Canadian startup, community-based or youth-serving organization with an innovative solution to improve the lives of older adults and caregivers?

The National Impact Challenge 2023 ‒ Bold Innovations for Living, powered by AGE-WELL and SE Health, is a pitch competition that will bring together selected finalists from across Canada to pitch their technology, innovative program or service for aging with choice and dignity in Canada.

Finalists in the National Impact Challenge 2023 ‒ Bold Innovations for Living, powered by AGE-WELL and SE Health, will be challenged to explain how their solution can positively impact older Canadians or caregivers. (CNW Group/AGE-WELL Network of Centres of Excellence (NCE))

The deadline to apply is May 8, 2023, at 11:59 PM ET. From these applications, finalists will be chosen to pitch their solutions to a panel of expert judges at a live event on June 22, 2023.

Prizes totalling over $70,000 in cash plus in-kind services

There are two separate application categories: 1) Startups (with a prototype, market-ready or looking to scale); and 2) Community-based or youth-serving organizations (ideation or scaling). Finalists will compete in their respective category and will be challenged to explain how their solution can positively impact older Canadians or caregivers. The winner in each category will receive $25,000 in cash plus in-kind prizes. The runner-up in each category may be eligible for a $10,000 prize. Winners and runners-up will partake in the post-pitch mentorship program where they will have access to: 1) mentors, 2) networking opportunities through AGE-WELL and SE Health's knowledge, expertise, and partners in the aging ecosystem and 3) end-user engagement to support co-design, testing, validation and promotion of their products or services.

Please see Terms and Conditions for details.

With this competition, AGE-WELL and SE Health aim to move the dial when it comes to supporting older adults and caregivers in Canada, focusing primarily on three themes: aging in place and community, living with purpose and meaning, and empowerment.

"As Canada's technology and aging network, we are delighted to be partnering with SE Health to deliver this exciting competition which builds on AGE-WELL's popular startup challenges that for years have advanced solutions that support healthy aging," said Alex Mihailidis, PhD, PEng, Scientific Director and CEO, AGE-WELL. "By teaming up with SE Health and expanding the competition to include community-based and youth-serving organizations, we are ensuring that innovation in technology and aging is recognized and directly felt in communities across Canada. We look forward to showcasing brilliant innovations and to nurturing the winners so that their solutions have maximum impact on the health and quality of life of older adults and caregivers."

"We are thrilled to join forces with AGE-WELL on the National Impact Challenge – Bold Innovations for Living. As the Future of Aging Team at SE Health, we are pushing boundaries, inspiring action, and driving change, while supporting people to grow older on their own terms," said Tazim Virani, PhD, Senior Vice President, Social Impact & Global Initiatives, SE Health. "Our unique social impact lens allows us to unlock opportunities, connect people, collaborate, bring hope and happiness, invest, accelerate, and ultimately scale trailblazing ideas and initiatives. We are excited to strengthen our collective influence, networks, and resources to bring ground-breaking solutions to life."

Generous sponsors of the National Impact Challenge 2023 – Bold Innovations for Living are the Ontario Brain Institute (OBI), Spotlight Development Inc. (presenting sponsors), the Centre for Aging + Brain Health Innovation (CABHI) (silver sponsor), Sodexo (supporting sponsor), and SPACES.

To apply or find out more about the National Impact Challenge 2023 – Bold Innovations for Living, please see the competition main page.

About AGE-WELL:

AGE-WELL NCE Inc. is Canada's Technology and Aging Network. The pan-Canadian network brings together researchers, older adults, caregivers, partner organizations and future leaders to accelerate the delivery of technology-based solutions that make a meaningful difference in the lives of Canadians. AGE-WELL researchers are producing technologies, services, policies and practices that improve quality of life for older adults and caregivers and generate social and economic benefits for Canada. AGE-WELL is funded through the federal Networks of Centres of Excellence program. www.agewell-nce.ca.

About SE Health:

SE Health is a not-for-profit and non-denominational social enterprise, applying knowledge, vision, and drive to impact how people live and age at home, today and into the future. With Canadian roots and 115+ years of expertise, the organization's purpose is to bring hope and happiness to the people it serves, emphasizing its values of life care, love, and work with purpose, and delivering quality, excellence, and innovation to home care, seniors' lifestyle, and family caregiving. Through its team of 8,000 Leaders of Impact, SE Health delivers 25,000 care exchanges daily, totaling 50 million in the last decade alone. Visit us online at sehc.com.

