Age of Union Marks 4 Years of Global Conservation Wins As COP30 Commences in Brazil

Age of Union marks four years of global impact through Indigenous-led Amazon initiatives, the world premiere of YANUNI, the release of Echoes from Eden, a landmark partnership with Re:wild, and much more. Looking ahead to 2026, founder Dax Dasilva will serve as a producer on the new Jane Goodall documentary Just Me, Jane.

MONTREAL, Nov. 11, 2025 /CNW/ - Age of Union , the global non-profit environmental organization led by Emmy award-winning executive producer, Dax Dasilva , celebrates its four-year anniversary since Dasilva's initial pledge of $40 million to support urgent, on-the-ground conservation work worldwide. Over four years, Age of Union has invested in 12 grassroots projects across the globe, protecting over 2.3 million acres of critical habitat, empowering Indigenous leadership, and driving awareness through storytelling, film and immersive art. In 2025, Age of Union marked major milestones, including the world premiere of YANUNI at the Tribeca Film Festival, the release of Dasilva's book Echoes from Eden, the return of Season 2 of The Black Hole Experience (BHX) at events including SXSW, and a strategic partnership withRe:wild to accelerate global ecosystem protection.

"As we celebrate Age of Union's fourth anniversary, I'm inspired by how far we've come and optimistic for what's ahead," says Dax Dasilva, Founder of Age of Union. "From protecting over 2.3 million acres of critical habitat to sharing stories of conservation through film, art, and my new book Echoes from Eden, this year has shown the power of collective action. Through new alliances like our Re:wild partnership, we're advancing the kind of measurable progress in biodiversity conservation and restoration that aligns closely with the goals of COP30 in Brazil. Our mission remains clear: when we act together, real change for the planet is possible."

This November, global leaders gather in Belém, Brazil for the 2025 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP 30), held for the first time in its history in the Amazon rainforest, one of the most vital ecosystems on Earth. Here, global leaders will unite in an effort to protect ecosystems, restore nature, and advance sustainable solutions rooted in the Amazon's environmental significance.

In the same region, Age of Union invested resources in the Juma Institute , an initiative led by Indigenous people and founded by Cacica (Chief) Juma Xipaia, whose purpose is to preserve and strengthen Indigenous culture in the Amazon, in a region that suffers from environmental crime and exploitation. In 2025, the Juma Institute built the Ipá-Supá natural herbal medicine house (in Xipái, this means "tree leaf") in the Kaarimã Village, Xipaya Territory. For many years this initiative was the dream of Maria Lucia, elder and mother of Juma Xipaia, and was created to house community practices of traditional medicine and host the first Roots & Shoots program in the Amazon, in partnership with the Jane Goodall Institute. These achievements highlight the importance of promoting ancestral knowledge, community well-being, and care and respect for the forest as interconnected ways to protect the Amazon and achieve a lasting impact on conservation.

Dasilva first connected with Chief Xipaia during an expedition to the Amazon in 2023 with the late Dr. Jane Goodall, a meeting that has since evolved into a partnership centered on Indigenous-led conservation and cultural preservation, an approach that mirrors the themes expected to shape COP 30 discussions. Dasilva accompanied Dr. Goodall on her first trip to the Amazon, sparking the beginning of a profound friendship that later led to her writing the foreword for his new book, Echoes from Eden.

"Working with the late Dr. Jane Goodall has been one of the greatest honours of my life," says Dasilva. "Her curiosity, compassion, and unwavering service to the Earth continue to inspire how we approach every project at Age of Union. Jane's message was always one of hope, yet she showed that hope is only meaningful when paired with action. That lesson guides everything we do, and her legacy will continue to inspire us and countless others to protect ecosystems, uplift communities, and connect people with the natural world."

Furthering Jane's extraordinary legacy, Dasilva is part of the producing team behind an upcoming documentary capturing Dr. Goodall's final adventures. Directed by Richard Ladkani and produced in association with Malaika Pictures, Age of Union and Appian Way, the film also counts Leonardo DiCaprio among its producers. Currently in post-production, the project Just Me, Jane, is slated for completion in 2026.

This year, Age of Union celebrated a series of global milestones reflecting the breadth of its impact and mission to connect humanity with nature through storytelling and immersive experiences:

World Premiere of YANUNI - The documentary, executive produced by Dasilva and produced by Leonardo DiCaprio, premiered at the Closing Night Gala of the 2025 Tribeca Film Festival in June. Directed by Richard Ladkani, it follows Chief Juma Xipaia's fight for sovereignty in the Brazilian Amazon and has since won Best Documentary at the Environmental Media Awards, the Grand Teton Award and Best Documentary Feature at the Jackson Wild Media Awards, Best Documentary Feature at the Los Angeles Brazilian Film Festival, Audience Award for Best International Documentary at the 49th São Paulo International Film Festival, Best International Feature and International Eco Hero Award at the Planet in Focus Film Festival, Audience Award at Montrose LandxSea Environmental Film Festival, and Best Documentary and Best Director at the SCAD Savannah Film Festival.





Launch of Echoes from Eden - Released in September, Dasilva's new book Echoes from Eden: A Daring Voyage to Protect Earth's Last Wild Places, co-authored by Eric Hendrikx and featuring a foreword by Dr. Jane Goodall, chronicles Dasilva's journey to the frontlines of conservation. Blending personal reflection and environmental urgency, the book profiles leading conservationists from Paul Rosolie to Captain Paul Watson, with all proceeds supporting the Jane Goodall Legacy Foundation.





Re:wild x Age of Union Partnership - Age of Union announced a strategic partnership with Re:wild at South by Southwest 2025 to combine scientific expertise with creative storytelling and accelerate biodiversity protection worldwide. As part of this partnership, Re:wild, a global conservation organization founded by a group of renowned scientists together with Leonardo DiCaprio, and Age of Union launched their joint initiative: a USD $1 million project in Madagascar aimed at protecting the country's rich biodiversity. As an ongoing collaboration, Age of Union moved its existing conservation projects under Re:wild's management, leveraging each organization's strengths to amplify impact on a global scale.





Age of Union Launched Season 2 of On the Frontline and Black Hole Experience - Season 2 of On the Frontline premiered on Youtube with a new series of short films spotlighting frontline conservation efforts around the world. This season showcased several changemakers, from Paul Rosolie of Junglekeepers defending the Peruvian Amazon to Chanee, founder of Kalaweit, fighting to safeguard Indonesia's Bornean Rainforest.

At the same time, Season 2 of The Black Hole Experience (BHX) debuted with a reimagined interior and expanded narrative . Co-created by Dax Dasilva and artist Kelly Nunes, the immersive exhibition premiered at SXSW before touring events like the Sustainable Finance Summit and Canadian National Exhibition.

Four years on, Age of Union continues to grow as a global movement rooted in collaboration, creativity, and tangible action. By uniting communities, conservationists, and storytellers, the organization remains dedicated to restoring the planet's most vital ecosystems and reshaping the narrative of what collective environmental action can achieve.

To learn more about Age of Union, visit www.ageofunion.com and support ongoing campaigns with Echoes from Eden, the Jane Goodall Legacy Foundation, and YANUNI.

Age of Union is a non-profit organization committed to uniting humanity with nature. It supports and makes visible a global community of changemakers working on the ground to protect the planet's threatened species and ecosystems. Launched in October 2021 by tech leader and environmental activist Dax Dasilva in Montreal, Canada, Age of Union seeks to ignite a flame within every person through conservation efforts, film, and immersive experiences that hope to solve critical environmental challenges around the world and inspire high-impact change by showing the positive impact that every individual can make.

