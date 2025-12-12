TORONTO, Dec. 12, 2025 /CNW/ - The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) has taken action to suspend the liquor sales licence of Vegas Island, located at 5029 Bank Street in Ottawa, Ontario, effective December 11, 2025.

The AGCO's actions follow a 10-month investigation by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) in partnership with United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA). The investigation resulted in a number of individuals being charged with drug trafficking related offences under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act and criminal organization related offences under the Criminal Code. Based on information provided by the RCMP, the AGCO has concluded that drug trafficking and other illegal activity took place on the premises with the involvement of staff and no efforts to prevent it by the licensee.

An establishment served with an Order of Immediate Suspension has the right to appeal the Registrar's action within 15 days to the Licence Appeal Tribunal (LAT), an adjudicative body that is part of Tribunals Ontario and independent of the AGCO.

"Holding a liquor licence in Ontario is a privilege that comes with a responsibility to operate within the law. The AGCO has zero tolerance for establishments that allow their premises to be used for illegal activities. This suspension demonstrates our commitment to working with law enforcement to remove bad actors from the sector and protect our communities."

- Dr. Karin Schnarr, Registrar and CEO, AGCO

The AGCO's suspension was ordered under subsection 13(3) of the Liquor Licence and Control Act, 2019 (S.O. 2019, c. 15, Sched. 22), which permits the Registrar to suspend a licence where it is necessary in the public interest.

