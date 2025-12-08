TORONTO, Dec. 8, 2025 /CNW/ - The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) is pleased to announce new efforts aimed at strengthening its ability to protect youth and prevent underage access to alcohol and cannabis products.

Beginning this month, activities conducted as part of the AGCO's Mystery Shop Program will expand to include a new role, called Youth Compliance Monitor. These monitors will work directly with AGCO Inspectors to identify retailers who permit minors to purchase age-restricted products. Youth Compliance Monitors are individuals aged 16-18 appointed by the AGCO Registrar with the acknowledgment of their parent or guardian.

Retailers who fail to check identification or sell age-restricted products to minors will be cited for a violation under the Liquor Licence and Control Act, 2019 (LLCA) or the Cannabis Licence Act, 2018 (CLA). The AGCO's Schedule of Monetary Penalties permits monetary penalties of up to $100,000 for selling cannabis or alcohol to minors. In addition to monetary penalties, licensees can face additional enforcement actions including suspension and even revocation of their licence for the most serious or repeated violations.

The LLCA and CLA provide the AGCO with the authority to hire minors for the purpose of monitoring compliance with the Acts, regulations, and the Registrar's Standards. The addition of Youth Compliance Monitors provides an effective tool for the AGCO to ensure retailers are taking the necessary steps to prevent the sale of alcohol and cannabis to minors.

This strategy adopts a youth protection approach that is widely recognized as a best practice in other regulated sectors, where youth monitors play a key role in supporting the enforcement of age restrictions for products such as tobacco. By implementing this approach, the AGCO continues to uphold its mandate to regulate with honesty, integrity, and in the public interest.

"Protecting youth from the harms of alcohol and cannabis consumption is more than just a regulatory responsibility--it is a profound moral duty. This enhanced program sends a clear message that all retailers are responsible for prioritizing the health and safety of youth and it reinforces the AGCO's commitment to holding bad actors accountable."

– Dr. Karin Schnarr, Chief Executive Officer and Registrar, AGCO

Under the CLA, cannabis retailers are mandated to request identification from anyone appearing under 25 and must ensure they are at least 19 years old before entry or sale. Similarly, liquor licensees must verify identification for any person who appears under 19 years of age prior to any sale or service under the LLCA. The expanded Mystery Shop Program will help ensure compliance in these sectors while mitigating risks to public safety and protecting minors. The LLCA and CLA provide the Registrar of the AGCO with the authority to appoint youth for the purpose of monitoring regulatory compliance:

Liquor Licence and Control Act, 2019, s. 53 : Permits the appointment of individuals aged 16-18 years old for compliance monitoring.

Permits the appointment of individuals aged 16-18 years old for compliance monitoring. Cannabis Licence Act, 2018, s. 46: Permits the appointment of individuals 18 years of age for compliance monitoring.

The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) is an Ontario provincial regulatory agency reporting to the Ministry of the Attorney General (MAG). It is a corporation under the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario Act, 2019.

