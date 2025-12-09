TORONTO, Dec. 9, 2025 /CNW/ - The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) has announced that it has issued a Notice of Proposal (NOP) to revoke the liquor sales licence of Southside Johnny's Bar and Grill, located at 3653 Lake Shore Blvd W. in Etobicoke. An investigation by the AGCO has concluded that the licensee and a manager were repeatedly and knowingly involved in the purchase of stolen liquor for use at their bar, as well as for personal use.

The investigation was led by AGCO's Major Case Office, which coordinates AGCO's investigative staff with police and other enforcement partners when dealing with complex cases. Working with the Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO), it was determined that the liquor had been stolen from a nearby LCBO location. The stolen products were stored on site, and larger bottles were sometimes poured into smaller ones to fit the bar's dispensing system.

Licensees served with a NOP have the right to appeal the Registrar's action within 15 days to the Licence Appeal Tribunal (LAT), an adjudicative body that is part of Tribunals Ontario and independent of the AGCO.

"Purchasing stolen liquor is a serious breach of integrity that not only violates the law but compromises public safety and introduces illegal goods into Ontario's regulated alcohol market. Ontarians can trust the AGCO to continue holding licensees accountable for complying with all regulatory requirements that help make a safe and responsible marketplace for everyone."

– Dr. Karin Schnarr, Registrar and CEO, AGCO

"LCBO is pleased that the evidence provided by our investigators is helping AGCO to hold businesses accountable. We must work together, along with police services, to help mitigate theft."

– John Summers, Chief Retail Officer, LCBO

Contrary to subsection 3(4) of the Liquor Licence and Control Act, 2019 (LLCA): The Licence Holder has engaged in conduct affording reasonable grounds to believe they will not carry on business in accordance with the law and operate with integrity and honesty.

