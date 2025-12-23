TORONTO, Dec. 23, 2025 /CNW/ - The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) has issued a Notice of Proposal (NOP) to suspend the liquor licence of Zara Lounge & Bar located at 14 Charles St. W. in Kitchener, Ontario for 45 days.

This enforcement action arises from multiple alleged violations of the Liquor Licence and Control Act, 2019 (LLCA), and follows repeated similar violations by this establishment, resulting in a previous 10-day suspension.

On September 21, 2025, AGCO Inspectors attended Zara Lounge & Bar shortly after 5:30 a.m. Upon arrival, the licensee was allegedly found to be operating over capacity and failing to maintain control over the premises. Further, alcohol had not been removed by 2:45 a.m. as required by law, and an intoxicated individual was present inside the establishment.

It is further alleged that the licensee interfered with Inspectors, including by locking the doors, delaying entry into the premises, and refusing to provide information on matters relevant to the inspection.

These violations collectively demonstrate a pattern of non-compliance and raise serious concerns about the licensee's ability to operate responsibly and in accordance with the Liquor Licence and Control Act, 2019 (LLCA).

An establishment served with a Notice of Proposal to Suspend a Licence has the right to appeal the AGCO's action within 15 days to the Licence Appeal Tribunal (LAT), an adjudicative body that is part of Tribunals Ontario and independent of the AGCO.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

Alleged violations include:

Contrary to subsection 55(8) of the Liquor Licence and Control Act, 2019, (LLCA) the licensee or permit holder failed to facilitate inspections under this Act.

Contrary to section 37 of Ontario Regulation 746/21 (Licensing) under the LLCA the licensee failed to ensure that evidence of liquor that has been served and consumed on the premises was removed within 45 minutes after the end of the period during which liquor may be sold and served under the licence.

Contrary to subsection 66(1) of the LLCA, the licence holder attempted to hinder, obstruct or interfere with an inspector conducting an inspection under this act, refused to answer questions on matters relevant to the inspection or provided the inspector with false information on matters relevant to the inspection.

Contrary to standard 6.1 of the Registrar's Interim Standards and Requirements for Liquor made under subsection 24(6) of the LLCA, the licensee failed to ensure that the number of persons on the premises to which the licenced applied, including employees of the licensee, did not exceed the capacity of the licensed premises as stated on the licence.

Contrary to subsection 43(1) of Ontario Regulation 746/21 (Licensing) under the LLCA the licensee permitted intoxication to occur on the licensed premises or in adjacent areas under the exclusive control of the licensee.

Contrary to section 42 of Ontario Regulation 746/21 (Licensing) under the LLCA, the licensee or a manager appointed by the licensee failed to maintain control over the premises, including exercising control over who is permitted to enter the premises or remain on the premises and the activities that are permitted to occur on the premises.

Contrary to standard 7.1 of the Registrar's Interim Standards and Requirements for Liquor made under subsection 24(6) of the LLCA, the licensee failed to retain the following records, including invoices for the Licensee's purchases of liquor under its licence, for a period of at least one year: 1. Records of the purchases of liquor offered for sale in the licensed premises or at the location of a catered event; and 2. Records of the sales of liquor in the licensed premises.

