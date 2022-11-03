MONTREAL, Nov. 3, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Yesterday, November 2, the Montreal Logistics and Transportation Cluster, CargoM, held the 7th edition of its Career Day at the Port of Montreal's Grand Quay, a unique and highly recognized event that promotes careers and training in the logistics and freight transport sector.

We were elated this year, after two years of absence, to be able to return to the Port of Montreal's Grand Quay, a gathering place par excellence. More than 40 exhibitors joined together there to promote the 950+ training and job opportunities in the logistics, marine, road and rail transport sectors. More than 500 visitors came to meet the recruiters, discovering the variety of jobs and training opportunities available in our supply chain. This unique recruitment and promotion event for our sector was made possible through the financial participation of the Quebec government.

"The transportation and logistics sector is a key component of our economy. As we face great workforce challenges, it is essential for your government to support CargoM's Career Day. We have to better promote the trades and career opportunities in the industry."

Geneviève Guilbault, Deputy Premier and Minister of Transport and Sustainable Mobility

"I would like to congratulate the organizers of this Career Day, which will help businesses from the transportation and logistics sector to interact directly with other sector stakeholders and job seekers. With the current workforce shortages, this is an essential initiative to give sector trades and occupations greater visibility, and that is why our government is proud to support this event."

Kateri Champagne Jourdain, Minister for Employment and Minister Responsible for the Côte-Nord region

The workforce: vital to keep our supply chain running smoothly

It is important to keep in mind that the logistics and freight transport sector is essential for the well-being of our communities. Labour issues are hitting our businesses hard and jeopardizing the state of our supply chain. The shipping and trucking industries are being hit especially hard. The Human Resources Sectorial Committee of the Maritime Industry (CSMOIM) reports that over 4,000 jobs will need to be filled in the near future. As for trucking, the sectoral labour committee of the road transport industry, Camo-route, estimates that more than 30,000 jobs will be vacant by 2025. In both cases, employee retirements will only make the situation worse in the long term. CargoM, through its Workforce Project, is implementing initiatives such as Career Day and the Trucking Career Immersion Program (TCIP) to promote the jobs and training available in this dynamic sector that offers exciting career opportunities, good working conditions and very attractive salaries. These trades are at the core of the action and contribute to the vitality of our economy and the development of Montreal and its surrounding region.

"The CargoM Career Day is now a must for our sector. This edition, the first real return to normalcy after the pandemic, was a great success. Our members and partners continue to stand ready and are as concerned as ever about the labour shortage that is slowing down not only their growth, but quite often their daily operations as well. Our recruitment initiatives and promotion of careers and training must be supported by our governments, and unifying events such as Career Day must go on. CargoM looks forward to continuing this collaborative work with all of our members and partners to attract more workers to logistics and cargo transportation."

CargoM Executive Director Mathieu Charbonneau

A multi-faceted event

Some of the highlights that marked this event:

The visit of Mrs. Sophie Mauzerolle , city councillor of the borough of Ville-Marie , member of the executive committee and responsible for transportation and mobility

, city councillor of the borough of , member of the executive committee and responsible for transportation and mobility A presentation to exhibitors by Services Québec of its services to businesses

Sectoral conference (in collaboration with the CCMM)

Recruiting on the spot as part of the Passerelle sectorielle (in collaboration with the CCMM)

(in collaboration with the CCMM) On-site trucks and simulators

A networking activity to mark the end of the event (in collaboration with the CITT)

About CargoM

Created in 2012, CargoM (cargo-montreal.ca — @CargoMtl) brings together Greater Montreal's logistics and freight transport stakeholders, including educational institutions, exporters and importers, research centres, associations and sectoral committees, around shared objectives and collaborative projects, with the aim of increasing the cohesiveness, competitiveness and outreach of this sector. Of vital importance to the development of Greater Montreal, it represents 120,000 jobs, 6,000 businesses and over $4 billion annually in economic benefits.

CargoM's activities receive financial support from the Montreal Metropolitan Community (MMC), the Ministère des Affaires municipales et de l'Habitation (MAMH), the Ministère de l'Économie et de l'Innovation (MEI) and all its members.

