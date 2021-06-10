WENDAKE, QC, June 10, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The AFNQL Elected Women Council wishes to publicly demonstrate its indignation and exasperation with the discovery that a twelfth woman has been murdered in Quebec in 2021.

"There is a 'serial killer' who chooses his victims from among women in Quebec. This killer, we know him, we know his name, we know all the forms he takes: this serial killer is violence against women," condemned Chief Adrienne Jérôme, co-spokesperson of the AFNQL Elected Women Council.

The Council, which brings together women elected to all the local governments of the First Nations in Quebec-Labrador, is well aware of the issue of violence against women, those of the First Nations and all the others. The Council intervenes daily in the follow-up of the numerous reports produced. The Council supports women who seek help for themselves and their children in situations of violence. The Council also wishes it to be remembered that women, despite their determination and solidarity, cannot, on their own, put an end to the ravages of this "serial killer" of violence against women. It is all of society that must hunt him down, denounce these violent behaviors that everyone is witness to one day or another.

What did these murdered women do to have their lives ended like this? Often, they simply said no! That's enough! They asserted themselves, demanded respect, peace, the opportunity to be themselves. The "serial killer" does not accept this. He demands submission and believes himself authorized to kill when he doesn't get it!," denounced chief councillor Nadia Robertson, co-spokesperson of the Council.

"Violence isn't just physical, it's often underhanded. There are some signs to look out for. Women should not be caged and imprisoned in violent relationships. We call on all women to unite and help each other to free ourselves from this violence," added Ms. Robertson.

The Council expresses its support for the families of the victims and launches an appeal to all of society, in towns and villages, in First Nations communities and in Inuit municipalities: we must all be vigilant; violence against women, we can track it down, denounce it, tell this killer that is enough! We know you, we don't accept what you do to our women, we can get rid of you.

The Elected Women Council and the AFNQL will take into account the calls to action and recommendations of the Report of the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls, and must be included in the tables against violence against women, both at the provincial and federal level.

SOS DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: 1-800-363-9010. 24/7

About the AFNQL Elected Women Council

The AFNQL Elected Women Council is made up of all the women duly elected to the positions of chiefs or councillors of each of the First Nations communities in Quebec and Labrador. The AFNQL Elected Women Council aims for an equitable perspective of gender relations within the Table of Chiefs of the Assembly of First Nations Quebec-Labrador, the First Nations communities in Quebec, as well as within all the entities dealing with First Nations that recognize, respect, and support the role of women in leadership positions.

SOURCE Assembly of First Nations of Quebec and Labrador

For further information: Alain Garon, AFNQL, Communications Advisor, [email protected] or 418-254-4620 / apnql.com

Related Links

http://apnql.com

