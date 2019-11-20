AFN National Chief Perry Bellegarde Says New Federal Cabinet an Opportunity to Maintain Momentum on First Nations Priorities

OTTAWA, Nov. 20, 2019 /CNW/ - Assembly of First Nations (AFN) National Chief Perry Bellegarde says the swearing-in of today's new federal Cabinet is an important opportunity to maintain progress and momentum on First Nations priorities, following his attendance at the ceremony at Rideau Hall in Ottawa.

"We look forward to meeting with the new Cabinet to continue an ambitious agenda to build on current progress on First Nations priorities and goals," said AFN National Chief Bellegarde. "First Nations issues are Canada's issues – they are not confined to any one Minister or department, they are government-wide. First Nations have been very clear on our agenda as set out in the AFN's Honouring Promises document. There is new work ahead of us, such as strong legislation to implement the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples and fulfilling the achievements from the last session through the full implementation and support for the Indigenous Languages Act and the Indigenous Child Welfare Act. Now is the time to maintain momentum and progress on an agenda that benefits all Canadians."

National Chief Bellegarde welcomed the reappointment of the Honourable Carolyn Bennett in her continued role as Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, and looks forward to working with the Honourable Marc Miller, the new Minister of Indigenous Services.

"We look forward to engaging with the new Minister of Indigenous Services, Marc Miller, who has already demonstrated a personal commitment to First Nations and reconciliation," said National Chief Bellegarde. "Our ongoing work with Minister Bennett will help advance our agenda given her experience and understanding of our shared priorities. We will be looking to meet with Cabinet and all MPs to ensure the new government understands that closing the gap and honouring promises makes a stronger country for all of us."

The AFN released Honouring Promises:2019 Federal Election Priorities for First Nations and Canada in early September. Honouring Promises sets priorities for the new government in the short-term, medium- and long-term. It is available at:

https://www.afn.ca/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/Honouring-Promises_ENG_Rev.pdf

The AFN is the national organization representing First Nations citizens in Canada. Follow AFN on Twitter @AFN_Updates.

SOURCE Assembly of First Nations

For further information: Michael Hutchinson, Senior Communication Advisor, Assembly of First Nations, 613-241-6789 ext. 244, 613-859-6831 (cell), mhutchinson@afn.ca; Monica Poirier, Bilingual Communications Officer, Assembly of First Nations, 613-241-6789 ext. 382, 613-292-0857 (mobile), poirierm@afn.ca

Related Links

www.afn.ca

