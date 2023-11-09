LACHINE, QC, Nov. 9, 2023 /CNW/ - Habitat for Humanity Quebec (HHQ) and the MONTONI Foundation are launching the construction of six residential units to enable families in Greater Montreal to become homeowners. For both organizations, in the current context of a shortage of affordable housing, this building is a step in the right direction, which will make all the difference for these six families living in precarious housing conditions. The building, located at 29, 7th Avenue in Lachine, will welcome its first occupants in the spring of 2024.

More than just housing

HHQ's mission goes far beyond building housing. It gives families access to home ownership, with no down payment, a mortgage with the organization itself - 70% interest-free - and monthly payments of no more than 30% of gross household income. The NPO also provides support for families as they take on their new responsibilities.

Since 1998, we've been working to enable more Quebec families to build capital for themselves and their children, and to experience the security and autonomy of home ownership," explains Shirlane Day, Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity Quebec.

Support that makes a difference

This new project is being made possible thanks to $300,000 in financial support from the Montoni Foundation, and the commitment of Groupe Montoni, which is carrying out the project at a reduced cost. In addition, thanks to the support of its partners and suppliers, Groupe Montoni was able to raise a further $300,000 for the project.

Since 2019, the Government of Canada has made a total funding commitment of $713,000 towards Habitat Quebec projects, including these homes in Montreal. This funding commitment from the National Housing Co-Investment Fund includes a Black Families Funding investment of $236,700.

"Partnerships with organizations like Habitat for Humanity are key for the government of Canada to ensure every Canadian has a safe place to call home," said the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities. "Today, we are celebrating the creation of a beautiful new project that will house six families in the growing community of Lachine. This will not only provide them with the opportunity to own affordable homes, but will also give them peace of mind, knowing they have secure roofs over their heads and a safe place to come home to each night. I am proud to see the National Housing Strategy making a difference in the lives of Canadians through examples such as this."

In March 2023, the Government of Canada and Habitat for Humanity Canada announced an additional $25 million investment to build 500 new affordable homes across Canada over the next three years. This brings the total federal investment in Habitat for Humanity to $80.8 million through the Government of Canada's National Housing Co-Investment Fund.

"The MONTONI Foundation is delighted to be working on this affordable housing project with Habitat for Humanity Quebec. We are happy to know that our action will have a concrete impact on the lives of these six families and the future of these children. We hope it will help give them a stable and secure start in life," adds Franca Riso, President of the MONTONI Foundation.

Tangible impact

Living in a healthy, decent and safe home brings tangible benefits. The results observed among families supported by Habitat pour l'Humanité Québec after moving into their new homes are as follows:

86% report increased happiness;

70% report improved health;

65% report an increase in their children's self-confidence;

58% report an improvement in their financial situation;

65% report a positive impact on their children's academic success.

More than 16 new families by 2026

n its most recent report, CMHC estimates that nearly 620,000 additional housing units will be needed by 2030 to restore housing affordability in the province of Quebec. Against this backdrop, HHQ believes that it is essential for all players in the community to multiply their solutions in a concerted effort to enable as many families living in precarious conditions as possible to aspire to a better life.

This construction is part of Habitat for Humanity Quebec's major new campaign, Building for Tomorrow, the first phase of which aims to raise $2.5 million to support the Lachine project and the relaunch of their mission through the support provided by their teams to partner families, improving their supervision of the volunteers who make their intervention model so successful.

About Habitat for Humanity Québec

Habitat for Humanity Quebec responds to the urgent need to help low-income Quebec families living in precarious housing conditions, both in terms of their health and the safety of their homes.

About the MONTONI Foundation

Focused on prevention, the MONTONI Foundation works with and supports charitable organizations that help families, especially women and children, in Quebec and abroad, under the theme of empowerment.

