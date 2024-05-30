REGINA, SK, May 30, 2024 /CNW/ - Today the federal government, the Government of Saskatchewan, the City of Regina and the National Affordable Housing Corporation (NAHC) provided a combined investment of $370,000 for a new, affordable townhome in Regina for residents with diverse needs.

The grand opening took place at the project known as Plainsview Estates, located at 7551 Mapleford Boulevard in the Rosewood Park neighbourhood of Regina. This new townhome consists of four, three-bedroom apartments and will provide affordable homes for eight individuals with diverse mental and physical needs.

The new residents will also receive in-home support services and connection to community programs from Creative Options Regina.

Funding provided for the project is as follows:

$160,000 of joint funding through the Government of Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS) – Saskatchewan Priorities Initiative and the Saskatchewan Housing Corporation (SHC) Rental Development Program

$110,500 from the National Affordable Housing Corporation (NAHC)

$100,000 from the City of Regina.

Quotes:

"The federal government is working with provinces to ensure we address the housing needs across Canada. Providing Saskatchewanians with access to safe, affordable homes and the support and services they need is a priority, and this is only possible through the hard work and collaboration of all our partners. I am thrilled to welcome these families into their new homes today, and I wish them all the best as they embark on this new chapter in their lives. – The Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs and Minister responsible for PrairiesCan on behalf of The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Our government is very proud to be a part of this important project that makes a difference in the lives of people with unique housing needs. These new housing units give residents more than just a safe and affordable place to live; they also offer a support system, a connection to the community and an opportunity for residents to reach their full potential." – The Honourable Gene Makowsky, Minister of Social Services and Minister Responsible for Saskatchewan Housing Corporation (SHC)





"The City of Regina is grateful for the federal and provincial governments' investment in our city, and we are pleased to partner with them to not only expand housing options for individuals experiencing disability, but also to create a space where they can connect and thrive. By offering safe and accessible homes along with essential support services through Creative Options Regina, we are fostering a stronger, more inclusive community in Regina." – Mayor Sandra Masters, City of Regina

"Expanding our affordable rentals to persons served by our partners at Creative Options Regina (COR) was an easy decision for the NAHC. COR is well-known for supporting successful independence through in-home living for persons with intellectual disabilities in the community and thanks to this collaboration, eight persons supported by COR now have access to some of the highest quality affordable housing in the province. There is a growing and desperate need for safe, independent supportive living housing in Regina. Thanks to contributions from CMHC, SHC, and the City of Regina, we are demonstrating what is possible when we work together to create new and inclusive solutions to address affordable housing gaps in our community." - Tyler Mathies, Chief Executive Officer of the National Affordable Housing Corporation.

"Working together with the National Affordable Housing Corporation has allowed the people we support to secure safe, accessible and most importantly, affordable housing, in a developing neighbourhood where they can experience community and a true sense of belonging. We are thrilled to partner and collaborate with an organization that shares similar values and are striving to address housing insecurity for people experiencing disability." - Michael Lavis, CEO, Creative Options Regina

Quick facts:

Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10-year, $82 -plus billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home. NHS is built on strong partnerships between the federal, provincial, and territorial governments, and continuous engagement with municipalities, Indigenous governments and organizations, and the social and private housing sectors. It was created after consultations with Canadians all walks of life, including those who have experienced housing need. All NHS investments from delivered by the federal, provincial, and territorial governments will respect the key principles of NHS that support partnerships, people, and communities.

In 2019, the Government of Canada and the Government of Saskatchewan entered into an agreement through the National Housing Strategy. The Canada-Saskatchewan Bilateral Agreement will invest $585 million over 10 years and is cost-shared between the federal and provincial governments. In November 2019, the Government of Saskatchewan released Saskatchewan's Growth Plan: the Next Decade of Growth 2020-2030, which sets out the Government's vision for a province of 1.4 million people by 2030.

All funding provided under the NHS is cost-shared 50/50 by the federal and provincial governments across a broad spectrum of programs. While funding under the Rental Development Program (RDP) may reflect a 100 per cent federal contribution, other programs delivered under the NHS – Saskatchewan Priorities may be 100 per cent provincially funded.

The RDP prioritizes funding to develop affordable rental housing for households who are "hard-to-house" in Saskatchewan with incomes under the Saskatchewan Household Income Maximums (SHIM)-Low. The RDP may fund up to 70 per cent of a project's capital cost.

National Affordable Housing Corporation (NAHC) is a non-profit organization that works with private home builders, government units, and other non-profit organizations to facilitate the construction of affordable housing units in Saskatchewan. Since 2020, SHC have worked with NAHC to develop 45 affordable housing units (including this project) in Saskatoon and Regina, through the RDP.

The tenants will be receiving support services from Creative Options Regina (COR), an organization that develops personalized support services for people experiencing a wide range of special needs. They offer in-home personalized supports through their Supportive Living Program and wayfinding supports through their Daytime Program.

Associated Links:

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

For further information: on this news release contact: Media Contacts: Micaal Ahmed, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]; Media Relations, Ministry of Social Services, 306-787-3610, [email protected]