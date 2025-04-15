AeroPress, Inc. goes big with the launch of AeroPress Clear XL.

World's Best Reviewed Coffee Press Now Offers a Crystal-Clear, Extra-Large Brewer to Address Needs of Home Brewers and Café-Style Businesses

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 15, 2025 /CNW/ -- AeroPress, Inc., the Canadian-owned maker of the iconic coffee press with more than 65,000 five-star reviews in over 60 countries, today announced the introduction of the AeroPress Clear XL, the latest evolution of its popular AeroPress Clear, now with a 20oz (600ml) capacity. The highly requested Clear XL expands on the convenience and innovation of its predecessor, AeroPress Original XL, offering a solution for those who want larger brews without compromising the signature AeroPress taste and with all the fun of watching the brewing process from beginning to end.

The AeroPress Clear XL is designed for both at-home brewers and cafés, offering a crystal-clear coffee maker with an extra-large brewing capacity. The Clear XL utilizes the brand's revolutionary 3-in-1 brewing technology to ensure the signature smooth, full-bodied, grit-free coffee AeroPress is known for. Whether brewing one large cup at home or serving guests, the new Clear XL represents a superior alternative to the standard French Press, with a plethora of unmatched benefits – including more flavorful, less bitter tasting coffee, a much more travel-friendly design and exceptional convenience with a brew time and clean up that takes less than 2 minutes. Made from dishwasher safe, shatterproof Tritan™, the AeroPress Clear XL is just the right size for brewing at-home, on the road and in cafés.

"Our AeroPress Clear XL is a game-changer for cafés and coffee enthusiasts. While AeroPress has long been beloved by home brewers, café owners now have what they've been asking for - the perfect tool to expand their coffee shop menu through the unique and world-renowned taste of an AeroPress brew," comments David Cole, AeroPress CMO. "With its larger capacity and clear design, cafés can now offer an engaging, table-side tasting experience where guests can watch the entire process unfold and enjoy the incredibly smooth, full-bodied flavor of AeroPress."

The AeroPress Clear XL retails for CAD$124.95 and is currently on sale for 15% off for 15 days from April 15th through April 29th on AeroPress.com and Amazon.ca.

"We continue to innovate AeroPress products to meet the needs of passionate home brewers and professionals alike," said AeroPress CEO Gerard Meyer. "Inspired by requests from our global community, we've developed an offering that's ideal for everyday use at home yet scalable for cafés—delivering the same unparalleled coffee experience AeroPress is known for. This launch reflects our commitment to elevating home brewing while welcoming new fans into the AeroPress community."

For more information about AeroPress, brew methods, upcoming innovations and more, visit aeropress.com or follow along on Instagram, TikTok, YouTube and Pinterest.

ABOUT AEROPRESS

AeroPress coffee makers give coffee lovers in 60+ countries the ability to brew their perfect cup anywhere, in under two minutes. The brand's patented 3-in-1 brew technology enables coffee lovers to enjoy a uniquely delicious cup of coffee with the full body of a French press, the smoothness of a pour-over, the richness of espresso and a quality of finish that lingers well after the last sip. With an iconic design and an unbelievably fast brewing process, AeroPress coffee makers are a fan-favorite among baristas, world coffee champions and the discerning everyday coffee drinker — and the 65K+ five-star online reviews speak for themselves. For more information about AeroPress, visit aeropress.com or follow along on Instagram, TikTok, YouTube and Pinterest.

Tritan is a trademark of Eastman Chemical Company.

Alysa Rodriguez, (760) 792-1231, [email protected]