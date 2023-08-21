MIRABEL, QC, Aug. 21, 2023 /CNW/ - ADM Aéroports de Montréal will dedicate a 42,200-m2 space, located along Guy-Lafleur Highway, at the entrance to the YMX International Aerocity of Mirabel, for the creation of a memorial site in honor of the « exproprié(e)s de Mirabel » (Expropriated Owners of Mirabel). The plot of land will be dedicated to the Centre de mémoire collective de l'expropriation de Mirabel (CMCEM), whose fundamental mission is to commemorate the battle of the expropriated owners in 1969.

Patrick Charbonneau, Philippe Rainville, Denise Beaudoin and Françoise Drapeau Monette (CNW Group/Aéroports de Montréal)

"With this gesture, we aim to preserve our collective memory while offering comfort to the families who experienced this difficult period. The intention is to unequivocally support the remembrance work undertaken by the CMCEM," explained Philippe Rainville, President and CEO of ADM Aéroports de Montréal.

The announcement was made in the presence of the two co-founders of the CMCEM, Ms. Françoise Drapeau-Monette and Ms. Denise Beaudoin, their collaborators, members of the organization's Board of Directors, most of whom come from expropriated families, as well as the Mayor of Mirabel, Mr. Patrick Charbonneau.

"We plan to erect a monument designed by none other than Quebec sculptor Armand Vaillancourt. The monument will be a strong and unifying symbol of remembrance for generations to come," declared Ms. Drapeau-Monette of the CMCEM. "We are proud of the work that got us here, and we welcome the contribution of Aéroports de Montréal," added Ms. Beaudoin of the CMCEM.

"It is with a great respect for the past that we must continue to build our future. Because history is still being written here. Indeed, the YMX International Aerocity of Mirabel is home to an innovative energy that brings nearly 8,000 people together every day. It is a unifying space where the aerospace industry is flourishing and shining on a global scale thanks to Quebec's expertise," concluded Mr. Rainville.

