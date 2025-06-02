Aerial and nami Announce Strategic Cooperation to Deliver WiFi Sensing Solutions for the CareTech, PropTech and Telecom Industries; Jean-Eudes Leroy Appointed CEO of Aerial.ai

MONTREAL, June 2, 2025 /CNW/ -- aerial.ai, a pioneer in Wi-Fi sensing technology, and nami.ai pte Ltd, an innovator in fusion sensing and AIoT solutions, today announced a strategic cooperation aimed at delivering end-to-end solutions for monitoring residential and commercial premises through embedded software engines.

Wi-Fi sensing technology detects disruptions in Wi-Fi signals between devices. Human movement disrupts these signals, allowing Wi-Fi sensing software to detect and validate activity within the home.

Logos nami x Aerial

Such collaboration harnesses both companies' strengths to develop scalable, privacy-preserving systems that are contactless and unobtrusive supporting independent living for seniors and enabling smart infrastructure across various industries. Beyond Elderly Care advanced use cases, the partnership is uniquely positioned to address five business applications for Telecom and PropTech players: Property Awareness, Intrusion Detection, Peace of Mind for families and caregivers, Disaster Recovery readiness, and HVAC Automation for energy-efficient buildings.

"Our technologies complement each other perfectly," said Michel Allegue, co-founder and CTO of Aerial.ai. "From accurately detecting true occupancy to uncovering meaningful patterns in daily activity, the fusion of nami's multi-sensor intelligence and Aerial's advanced AI analytics delivers a versatile, unified platform for next-generation ambient sensing."

As part of this strategic partnership, nami.ai has acquired a 47% equity stake in Aerial.ai, reaffirming its long-term commitment to the joint development and global deployment of advanced WiFi sensing applications.

To lead this new chapter, Jean-Eudes Leroy, co-founder and CEO of nami, has been appointed CEO of Aerial.ai. Jean-Eudes brings deep expertise in ambient sensing and a strong vision for how AIoT and next-gen connectivity can transform sectors like elderly care, commercial and residential security.

"We are excited to bring non-invasive, cost-effective solutions to real-world problems—from making homes safer for aging parents and families to augmenting building intelligence," said Jean-Eudes Leroy. "Together, nami and Aerial offer a portfolio of 73 filed and pending patents in RF sensing, AI sensing algorithms, and intelligent mesh architectures — positioning us as a substantial platform to augment the next wave of AI-powered IoT."

Negar Ghourchian, co-founder and VP of Research & Develoment at Aerial.ai, stated: "By combining Wi-Fi-based analytics with multi-modal ambient sensing, we're ushering in a new era of precision and reliability in behavioral insights — including sleep patterns. This goes beyond traditional care; it's about creating intelligent environments that truly understand and adapt to real human presence."

The partnership centers on aging-in-place solutions, with pilot upgrades set to launch in Q3 2025 across Spain, Benelux, the USA, Japan, and Singapore. The joint roadmap also includes offerings in property awareness, intrusion prevention, public safety, and HVAC efficiency — empowering Telecom and PropTech partners to deliver smarter, safer living environments.

About Aerial.ai

Based in Montreal, Canada, Aerial specializes in Wi-Fi-based sensing systems that enable motion detection, presence awareness, and behavioral insights —without wearables or cameras. Its Wi-Fi sensing software engines integrate with telecom and IoT platforms, delivering AI analytics optimized for elderly care and smart building applications.

About nami.ai

Headquartered in Singapore with office in Paris, nami builds fusion sensing software for intelligent homes and buildings. Its mission is to provide disruptively agile, scalable AIoT systems that enable real-time security, safety, and wellness across the CareTech, PropTech, and Security industries.

Linkedin: nami.ai

Media contact

Jérôme Leroy – Chief Product & Marketing Officer – [email protected]

SOURCE nami.ai