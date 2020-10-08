Leading BIM consultancy Virtual Construction and Technology BIM One welcomes AEOS Consulting to the company, expanding their capabilities nationally.

LEVIS, QC, Oct. 8, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - BIM One is proud to announce that AEOS Consulting is now part of BIM One, extending their services in BIM consulting, including firmwide implementation & project support Canada-wide.

Both firms have a long history of helping to deliver exceptional projects, from infrastructure to major health care projects. With this expertise, both companies are deeply aligned in their shared vision to help the industry be more efficient with technology.

Jimmy Plante, CEO of BIM One, shares: "What really drew us to AEOS Consulting was their consistent leadership in this industry and their quest to constantly up Canada's game when it comes to BIM. Their years of experience & dedication truly speaks for itself and we're proud to have them join the team."

Both companies share similar mindsets, with principals of both firms being some of the earliest construction technologists actively participating in not only BIM projects but also working at the provincial and federal level to advocate for and develop strategies to address the implementation of BIM in the construction industry in Canada. Their empathetic approach with technologists working in planning, design, construction, and operations of our built infrastructure is what truly sets both BIM One and AEOS Consulting apart. Scott Chatterton, President at AEOS Consulting, shares: "We know how things need to get done and done the right way. Both companies share a similar approach to project delivery and change management, not just software coaching."

"Technology is at the core of BIM One", adds Bruce McCallum , Principal at AEOS Consulting. "Demands on teams are increasing. Owners want more efficiency in their design & construction process. And at BIM One, that is exactly what we are going to help teams deliver."

About AEOS Consulting Inc.

AEOS is a BIM and VDC consulting firm working at improving the process of digital project delivery for the AECO industry. Their strength lies in the way they apply their expertise in BIM and VDC methods to clients' current processes and develop meaningful solutions supported by emergent technology. At all stages of the project they strive to work collaboratively and remove barriers to project success.

For more information about AEOS Consulting, please visit their website.

About BIM One Virtual construction and technology

BIM One offers BIM consulting services to empower owners, architects, & contractors with better BIM practices. BIM One allows for faster project delivery, prompt execution of complex projects and better cost control. BIM One strives to simplify the difficult and automate the mundane to help teams construct amazing projects, on-time and under budget.

For more information, please visit their website.

SOURCE Virtual Construction and Technology BIM One Inc.

For further information: Alexine Gordon-Stewart, Marketing Director, [email protected]

Related Links

https://bimone.com/

