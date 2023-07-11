AEGISMD JOINS FUNCTIONALAB GROUP

Dr. Plaskos is a leader in the anti-aging field with a Fellowship in Metabolic and Nutritional Medicine from the University of South Florida, and is board certified in Anti-Aging Functional and Regenerative Medicine.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Plaskos to the Dermapure family as our shared commitment to a positive and holistic approach to skin aging aligns perfectly. This partnership will enable us to deliver exceptional services to patients in the Niagara Region," says Marilyne Gagné, President of Clinics Division and Founder of Dermapure.

"I chose Functionalab Group and Dermapure as partners because their vision and philosophy align with my own philosophies on positive aging, wellness and inside-out approach to beauty and my dedication to innovative skincare treatments," says Dr. Christina Plaskos. "Partnering with a group of people I trust and who are focused on the best patient care was key to my decision."

"We are pleased to have Dr. Christina Plaskos join our esteemed group of physicians and know our entire network will benefit from her contribution. The addition of AegisMD to our Dermapure network will enable us to deepen our reach in Ontario and proves again we are the best partner and group of premium aesthetic medicine clinics in Canada," says Francis Maheu, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of the Functionalab Group of which Dermapure is part of.

"Dr. Plakos and AegisMD stand out by their dedication to superior client service and standard of care as well as for the excellence of its treatments, allowing us to continue delivering on our mission to build the most trusted brands in the industry," concluded Dr. Jason McWhirter, Co-CEO of the Functionalab Group.

About Functionalab Group

Functionalab Group is a brand builder in the beauty sector that focuses on and brings innovation to two high-growth segments: aesthetic medicine, with its network established under the Dermapure and Project Skin MD brands as well as its Functionalab professional skincare line, and the dermo-cosmetic sector with its Jouviance line, available in pharmacies:

Following its merger with FYi's Medical Aesthetic Division in January 2023 , the Group represents Canada's largest branded network of premium aesthetic medicine clinics with over 65 clinics, offering an approach to skincare that combines cutting-edge technologies with their lines of professional skincare Functionalab and SkinCeuticals.

, the Group represents largest branded network of premium aesthetic medicine clinics with over 65 clinics, offering an approach to skincare that combines cutting-edge technologies with their lines of professional skincare Functionalab and SkinCeuticals. Developed by a dermatologist, Jouviance is a Canadian dermo-cosmetic brand distributed in more than 2,000 outlets in Canada and Asia .

Functionalab Group has been ranked as one of Canada's fastest-growing companies by the GROWTH LIST for five consecutive years, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020, and was a finalist for EY's Entrepreneur Grand Prize in 2016 and 2023.

For more information on Functionalab Group, please visit www.functionalabgroup.com and its brands' websites: www.dermapure.com/en, www.projectskinmd.com, www.en.jouviance.com and www.functionalab.com/en.

SOURCE Functionalab Group Inc.

For further information: For information and media requests: Naomi Kixmöller-Gosley, The Brand is Female Inc., [email protected], 778-677-5679