AEFO Launches Campaign to Promote Careers in Education

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 5, 2022 /CNW/ - For World Teachers' Day, the Association des enseignantes et des enseignants franco-ontariens (AEFO) is proud to announce it is launching a provincial campaign to promote careers in education and emphasize and celebrate all that is done by its members, including teachers, early childhood educators, teaching assistants, social workers, remedial teachers, psychologists, school secretaries, and several other education professionals.

In a socioeconomic context where education does not seem to be a true priority for the government, where education workers must adapt to continually changing learning conditions and where the shortage of education personnel continues to tax overworked and exhausted personnel, AEFO believes it is crucial for all its members to feel valued in their workplace.

AEFO President Anne Vinet-Roy declared: "According to a survey done by Abacus and sponsored by AEFO, 85% of Ontarians believe that education workers contribute to building strong communities. We want our members to know this, because it really shows the value that the public assigns to our work."

The promotion campaign will also focus on the reinforcement and continuity of the Franco-Ontarian education system and on the advancement of the French language, to which every position held by AEFO members contributes.

"Whatever their job, education workers have the role of passing on Francophone culture," says Anne Vinet-Roy, AEFO President. "But for students, they are also models, mentors and trusted people who engage curiosity and creativity, encourage kindness and the desire to go further, and contribute to shaping tomorrow's society." Education workers: a valuable asset! To find out more, please visit valeursure.ca.

The AEFO has about 13,000 members and represents French-language elementary and high school teachers in Ontario, from both Catholic and public school boards, and professional and support staff working in various French-language workplaces.

