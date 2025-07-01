Adyen Launches Enhanced Partner Program to Fuel Collaborative Growth and Customer Success

AMSTERDAM, July 1, 2025 /CNW/ -- Adyen, the global financial technology platform for leading businesses, today announced the launch of its newly enhanced global Partner Program. The program is designed to empower Adyen's partner network of over 1000 businesses and drive greater success for joint customers globally through deeper collaboration. The evolved program provides a comprehensive framework of resources, support, and incentives, enabling relevant partners to benefit from Adyen's single platform and deliver exceptional value to their shared customers.

Recognizing the pivotal role partners play in the ecosystem, Adyen's Partner Program is built upon a foundation of shared success and mutual growth. It offers tailored engagement models for various partner types, including technology partners, consulting partners and system integrators, ensuring that each collaboration is optimized for maximum impact.

"Our partners are an integral part of the Adyen network, extending our reach and enriching the solutions we offer to customers," said Roelant Prins, CCO at Adyen. "This enhanced program reflects our commitment to investing in these crucial relationships, providing our partners with the tools and support they need to thrive and deliver even greater value to our joint customers."

Key features and benefits of the new Adyen Partner Program include:

Tiered Structure and Recognition: The program introduces a clear tiered system that recognizes partners based on their commitment, expertise, and impact; and highlights those with best in class integrations and expert professional services practices. As partners advance through the tiers, they unlock increasingly valuable benefits, including enhanced technical support, dedicated partner management, and exclusive access to product roadmaps and leadership roundtables as well as marketing assistance from Adyen.

The program introduces a clear tiered system that recognizes partners based on their commitment, expertise, and impact; and highlights those with best in class integrations and expert professional services practices. As partners advance through the tiers, they unlock increasingly valuable benefits, including enhanced technical support, dedicated partner management, and exclusive access to product roadmaps and leadership roundtables as well as marketing assistance from Adyen. Tailored Resources and Enablement: Recognizing that different partners have unique needs, the program offers a wealth of tailored resources. These include in-depth training and credentialing programs designed to enhance partners' knowledge of Adyen's platform and solutions. Partners also gain access to customized technical documentation and testing environments within the dedicated Partner Portal. These resources empower partners to confidently recommend and implement the right solutions for merchants.

Recognizing that different partners have unique needs, the program offers a wealth of tailored resources. These include in-depth training and credentialing programs designed to enhance partners' knowledge of Adyen's platform and solutions. Partners also gain access to customized technical documentation and testing environments within the dedicated Partner Portal. These resources empower partners to confidently recommend and implement the right solutions for merchants. Co-Marketing and Sales Support: The enhanced program places a strong emphasis on joint go-to-market initiatives. Partners benefit from co-marketing opportunities, including preferential placement in Adyen's Partner Directory, access to Adyen-approved badges, and the ability to collaborate on joint customer announcements, case studies, and thought leadership content. Partners in top tiers also gain access to dedicated marketing support and marketing development funds (MDF) to fuel joint campaigns and programs.

The enhanced program places a strong emphasis on joint go-to-market initiatives. Partners benefit from co-marketing opportunities, including preferential placement in Adyen's Partner Directory, access to Adyen-approved badges, and the ability to collaborate on joint customer announcements, case studies, and thought leadership content. Partners in top tiers also gain access to dedicated marketing support and marketing development funds (MDF) to fuel joint campaigns and programs. Growth-Oriented Incentives: Adyen is committed to the long-term success of its partners. The program offers compelling growth-oriented incentives, including a referral program that rewards partners for bringing new customers or sales leads to Adyen. Technology partners may also be eligible for revenue-sharing opportunities based on merchant transaction volume. Additionally, service partners could be eligible for implementation funds to support smoother customer adoption.

Existing partners are encouraged to log in to the Adyen Partner Portal to review the new program details and begin to unlock access to the enhanced benefits. New partners interested in joining the Adyen ecosystem can learn more and apply on our partner page and learn more in this blog.

About Adyen

Adyen (AMS: ADYEN) is the financial technology platform of choice for leading companies. By providing end-to-end payments capabilities, data-driven insights, and financial products in a single global solution, Adyen helps businesses achieve their ambitions faster. With offices around the world, Adyen works with the likes of Meta, Uber, H&M, eBay, and Microsoft.

SOURCE Adyen

Dan Parris, [email protected], +31 6 27 14 19 15