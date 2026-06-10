Advocacy Delivers: Wasaga Beach Welcomes Major Investment in 288-Bed Long-Term Care Home, Largest in South Georgian Bay

Council-led effort helps bring first long-term care home to the community

WASAGA BEACH, ON, June 10, 2026 /CNW/ - The Town of Wasaga Beach is celebrating a major investment and healthcare milestone following the Province of Ontario's announcement that it will add 288 long-term care beds through a new peopleCare Communities project in Wasaga Beach.

Conceptual site plan by peopleCare Communities for a new 288-Bed Long Term Care Home in Wasaga Beach.

The project represents an estimated $100M investment in long-term care and healthcare infrastructure in Wasaga Beach. Once complete, it will become the community's first long-term care home and the largest long-term care home in the South Georgian Bay region, helping address growing demand for seniors' care in one of Ontario's fastest-growing communities.

The announcement marks the successful culmination of a Council-led effort that began in 2023 to bring long-term care services to Wasaga Beach.

Recognizing the growing need for local seniors' care, Town staff were directed by Council to research leading long-term care providers across Ontario and proactively pursue opportunities for investment in the community. Working closely with peopleCare, the Town helped identify potential locations, explore development opportunities, and support the creation of a viable project proposal.

In 2024, Mayor Brian Smith and senior Town staff joined representatives from peopleCare Communities at the Association of Municipalities of Ontario (AMO) Conference, where they met directly with Ontario's Minister of Long-Term Care to advocate for the project and demonstrate that Wasaga Beach was ready to move forward with a shovel-ready proposal.

Today's announcement confirms that work has paid off.

"This is a tremendous victory for our community and a landmark investment in healthcare for South Georgian Bay," said Mayor Brian Smith. "When Council identified long-term care as a priority, we took a proactive approach. Rather than waiting for opportunities to come to us, we went out and pursued them. Staff worked closely with peopleCare to identify potential locations, support project planning, and bring a shovel-ready proposal directly to Queen's Park. Today, that work has resulted in Wasaga Beach securing its first long-term care home -- and the largest long-term care home in the region."

"Wasaga Beach will soon have a long-term care home, an important addition that will help meet the needs of a growing community while allowing more residents to remain close to family and local support networks," said Brian Saunderson, MPP for Simcoe–Grey. "I was proud to work alongside the Town of Wasaga Beach, peopleCare Communities, the County of Simcoe, and community partners to advocate for this project. This investment reflects our government's commitment to ensuring Ontario seniors can access high-quality care closer to home."

"Today's announcement is a testament to the Town of Wasaga Beach's forward-looking leadership and the strong partnership that quickly formed around a shared commitment to meeting the needs of local seniors," says Megan Allen-Lamb, President of peopleCare Communities. "From day one, Mayor Smith, Council and Town staff have been fabulous partners, working alongside us every step of the way and sharing a genuine excitement about what this project can mean for local seniors and their families. We are grateful for their leadership, commitment and support throughout this process. peopleCare is honoured to be part of Wasaga Beach's future and we look forward to continuing our work together to bring this vision to life."

Once complete, the new home will provide 288 modern long-term care beds, allowing more seniors to remain close to family, friends, caregivers, and local support networks while receiving the care they need. Located just minutes from the beachfront, shopping, healthcare services, and community amenities, the home will help residents remain connected to the community they know and love.

The project is also expected to create approximately 350 jobs, generating significant healthcare and support-sector employment opportunities while strengthening the region's healthcare infrastructure and supporting the needs of a growing and aging population.

The new peopleCare Wasaga Home is a Term of Council Priority. It is also part of Ontario's ongoing commitment to build and redevelop long-term care beds across the province while modernizing long-term care infrastructure and improving access to care for seniors.

Quick Facts

Founded more than 58 years ago, peopleCare Communities is a Canadian, family-owned provider that operates seven senior living communities across Ontario.

peopleCare Communities is one of Canada's Best Managed Companies, and it has earned Accreditation Canada Exemplary Standing, the highest level of accreditation awarded by Accreditation Canada for quality and safety in healthcare and seniors' care.

The new peopleCare Wasaga Home will add 288 long-term care beds in Wasaga Beach. It will be Wasaga Beach's first long-term care home and the largest and most modern long-term care home in the South Georgian Bay region.

The Town began actively pursuing long-term care investment opportunities in 2023 by engaging leading providers and supporting project development opportunities in Wasaga Beach.

In 2024, Mayor Brian Smith and senior Town staff met with Ontario's Minister of Long-Term Care at the AMO Conference alongside peopleCare Communities to advocate for the project.

The project is expected to create significant healthcare employment opportunities in the region.

Media contact:

Karla Findlay

Special Projects Leader

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Sandra Watts

General Manager of External Relations | Director of Communications, Destination Marketing & Intergovernmental Affairs

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SOURCE Town of Wasaga Beach