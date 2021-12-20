Advisory - Update: Expanded recall of medical devices manufactured by Eco-Med Pharmaceuticals due to potential contamination with Burkholderia stabilis Français
OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 20, 2021 /CNW/ - Medical devices manufactured by Eco-Med Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and being sold by DJO LLC and DJO France are being recalled voluntarily due to potential bacterial contamination with Burkholderia stabilis, a member of the Burkholderia cepacia complex (Bcc).
Health Canada maintains a list of products manufactured by Eco-Med affected by this issue. Please see the full advisory for more information, including what consumers should do.
Affected Products: massage lotions and ultrasound lotions
Chattanooga Myossage 3.8L (sold by DJO LLC)
Chattanooga Ultra Myossage 3.8L (sold by DJO LLC)
Chattanooga Conductor Transmission Gel 5L (sold by DJO LLC)
Chattanooga Conductor Transmission Gel 8.5oz (sold by DJO LLC)
Intelect Ultrasound Gel 8.5oz (sold by DJO LLC)
Affected Products: medical devices sold with one or more accompanying bottles of Chattanooga Conductor Transmission Gel 8.5oz
Intelect Transport (sold by DJO LLC)
Intelect Legend XT (sold by DJO LLC)
INTELECT MOBILE 2 ULTRASOUND INTL SET ALL PLUG (sold by DJO France)
INTELECT MOBILE 2 COMBO INTL SET ALL PLUGS (sold by DJO France)
Intelect RPW (sold by DJO France)
Intelect RPW 2 (sold by DJO France)
INTELECT ADVANCED COLOR COMBO (sold by DJO France)
Intelect Advanced 2CH Color Combo + EMG (sold by DJO France)
Intelect Advanced Monochromatic Combo (sold by DJO France)
Intelect Mobile (sold by DJO France)
Intelect Mobile Combo (sold by DJO France)
