Report details findings and recommendations on strengthening support system for science and research

OTTAWA, ON, March 20, 2023 /CNW/ - Canada is a global leader in research and innovation, and our world-class researchers perform bold, cutting-edge work that benefits us all and will continue to do so for decades to come. But the government also recognizes that in order to cement Canada's leadership position in science and research, support for the ecosystem must evolve to meet the modern needs of those working to solve the toughest challenges we face today.

That is why in October 2022, the government launched the Advisory Panel on the Federal Research Support System to provide independent, expert advice on the structure and governance of the federal system supporting research and talent. Today, the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, and the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Health, released the panel's report with its findings and recommendations on how to better support Canada's research ecosystem and enable our researchers to seize new opportunities and pursue the increasingly complex, collaborative, multi- and interdisciplinary work needed to address the world's most pressing challenges.

The Government of Canada will carefully review the panel's advice and remains committed to supporting a strong research ecosystem that fosters new ideas, breakthroughs and advancements that will improve Canadians' health, well-being and prosperity.

Quotes

"Because we know that today's science is tomorrow's economy, our government is committed to ensuring that our talented, world-class researchers have the right support for the crucial work they are doing. That is why we requested this report by experts and will thoroughly consider the report's recommendations as we advance our efforts to strengthen the federal research support system."

– The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

"The expert advisory panel has delivered a report with recommendations for a path forward in modernizing Canada's federal research support system. I thank the members of the panel for their expertise and time, as well as all those who have generously participated in the panel's consultations over the past months. The report is an important first step towards ensuring that our robust scientific ecosystem continues to be one where Canada's diverse scientists and researchers are supported in their efforts to address the complex health challenges of today and tomorrow."

– The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Health

Quick facts

The Advisory Panel on the Federal Research Support System was launched in October 2022 with seven members, including the Chair. The members were selected by the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry and the Minister of Health. The panel consulted with experts and stakeholders to draw on their diverse experiences, expertise and opinions.

with seven members, including the Chair. The members were selected by the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry and the Minister of Health. The panel consulted with experts and stakeholders to draw on their diverse experiences, expertise and opinions. Since 2016, the Government of Canada has committed more than $16 billion to support research and science across Canada .

