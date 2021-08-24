Product: pms-PROGESTERONE 100 mg capsules (DIN 02476576)

Issue: Pharmascience Inc. is recalling one lot (1318593, expiry 10/2022) of pms-PROGESTERONE 100 mg capsules because the bottles may contain capsules from another manufacturer, Akorn 100 mg progesterone capsules. The Akorn capsules contain peanut oil, which poses serious risks to individuals with severe peanut allergies. Akorn 100 mg progesterone is not authorized for sale in Canada . The pms-PROGESTERONE 100 mg capsules are round and beige with "100" printed in black on the capsule, while the Akorn 100 mg progesterone capsules are round and pink with "AK" printed in black on the capsule.

pms-PROGESTERONE is a prescription hormone drug used as part of hormone replacement therapy for menopause in women.

The pms-PROGESTERONE 100 mg capsules are round and beige with "100" printed in black on the capsule, while the Akorn 100 mg progesterone capsules are round and pink with "AK" printed in black on the capsule.



The Pharmascience and Akorn capsules contain the same dose of the active ingredient, progesterone. Akorn 100 mg progesterone capsule is not authorized for sale in Canada and therefore it has not been reviewed by Health Canada for its safety, efficacy and quality.

Health Canada is monitoring the recall. If additional safety information is identified, Health Canada will take appropriate action and inform Canadians as needed.

Affected products

Company Product DIN Lot Expiry Pharmascience Inc. pms-PROGESTERONE 100 mg capsules 100-capsule bottles 02476576 1318593 10/2022

What you should do

If you have severe peanut allergies, stop using your medication and return it to the pharmacy to get a replacement bottle.

If you do NOT have peanut allergies and if you find any Akorn progesterone capsules (pink marked with "AK"), return your bottle to the pharmacy for disposal of the Akorn progesterone doses and to receive replacement doses of pms-PROGESTERONE.

Contact Pharmascience Inc. by calling, toll-free, 1-800-340-9735, or by email at [email protected] if you have questions about the recall.

if you have questions about the recall. Report any health product-related side effects or complaints to Health Canada.

Media Enquiries: Health Canada, (613) 957-2983, [email protected]; Public Enquiries: (613) 957-2991, 1-866 225-0709, [email protected]