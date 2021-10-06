Product: GENIUS Kids and Teens natural health product (softgel capsules)

Issue

Nutripur Inc. is recalling one lot (lot GC2210-1, expiry 08-23) of GENIUS Kids and Teens softgel capsules due to possible bacterial contamination with Staphylococcus aureus, which may pose serious health risks.

The natural health product is advertised for use in children and teenagers to help support brain and eye health, concentration and mental function, and the management of attention deficit disorder/attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADD/ADHD).

Ingesting the contaminated product may result in symptoms including abdominal discomfort or pain, diarrhea, nausea and vomiting. Children, teens and people with weakened immune systems may be more vulnerable to these adverse effects.

The products were distributed starting August 2021.

Health Canada is monitoring the recall. If additional safety information is identified, Health Canada will take appropriate action to inform Canadians.

Affected products

Product Name NPN Lot # Expiry GENIUS Kids and Teens softgel capsules 80001375 GC2210-1 08-23

What you should do

Stop using the recalled product. Consult a health care professional if you or your child have used the product and have health concerns.

Contact Nutripur Inc. at 1-450-435-2040 or by emailing [email protected] if you have questions about the recall.

if you have questions about the recall. Report any health product-related side effects or complaints to Health Canada.

Images

GENIUS Kids and Teens softgel capsules

For further information: Media Enquiries: Health Canada, (613) 957-2983, [email protected]; Public Enquiries: (613) 957-2991, 1-866 225-0709, [email protected]