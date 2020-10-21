Advisory - Multiple unauthorized health products seized from stores in Ontario, Québec and Alberta because they may pose serious health risks

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 21, 2020 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising Canadians that the following products may pose serious health risks. For more information, including what Canadians should do, visit the online safety alert.

Health Canada maintains a list of unauthorized health products that may pose serious health risks so that Canadians can easily identify those they may have purchased and take appropriate action. Canadians are encouraged to check back regularly for updates.

Unauthorized health products Product & Promoted Use Hazard Identified Company Action Taken Rhino 15 gum Sexual enhancement Product was tested by Health Canada and found to contain tadalafil A & J Variety 324 Rawdon St. Brantford, ON Seized from the retail location Black Panther Extreme 25000 Sexual enhancement Product was previously tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil. Dundas West. Convenience 5449 Dundas St. W, Etobicoke, ON Seized from the retail location Elephant 9000 Sexual enhancement Product was tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil Dundas West. Convenience 5449 Dundas St. W, Etobicoke, ON Seized from the retail location Wild Bull Gold Extreme Sexual enhancement Product was tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil, tadalafil and testosterone propionate Dundas West. Convenience 5449 Dundas St. W, Etobicoke, ON Seized from the retail location Rhino 69 Platinum 35000 Sexual enhancement Product was previously tested by Health Canada and found to contain tadalafil Dundas West. Convenience 5449 Dundas St. W, Etobicoke, ON Seized from the retail location Rhino 69 Platinum 35000 Sexual enhancement Product was previously tested by Health Canada and found to contain tadalafil Lucky's Variety & Coin Laundry 81 Stanley St. Brantford, ON Seized from the retail location 3800 Hard Rock Sexual enhancement Labelled to contain yohimbe Big Bear Food Mart 159 Highland Rd E Kitchener, ON Retailer removed the product from shelves Rhino 25 Titanium 200K Sexual enhancement Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil Dairy Jug 3884 Bloor St. W Etobicoke, ON Seized from the retail location Black Panther Sexual enhancement Labelled to contain yohimbe Hoffman Mini Mart 124 Hoffman St. Kitchener, ON Retailer removed the product from shelves Maximum Power Bang All Night Long Sexual enhancement Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil Hoffman Mini Mart 124 Hoffman St. Kitchener, ON Retailer removed the product from shelves Rhino 7 Platinum 5000 Sexual enhancement Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and yohimbe Hoffman Mini Mart 124 Hoffman St. Kitchener, ON Retailer removed the product from shelves 3800 Hard Rock Sexual enhancement Labelled to contain yohimbe Stop 2 Shop 101 Hazelglen Dr Unit 3A Kitchener, ON Retailer removed the product from shelves Rush Sexual enhancement Product was tested by Health Canada and found to contain isobutanol Source Adult Video 10210 Macleod Tr S Calgary, AB Seized from retail location Jungle Juice Platinum Sexual enhancement Product was tested by Health Canada and found to contain isobutanol Source Adult Video 10210 Macleod Tr S Calgary, AB Seized from retail location ResERECTION Sexual enhancement Product was tested by Health Canada and found to contain Sildenafil La boutique Sexy et cie – La Capoterie 2061 rue St-Denis Montréal, QC Seized from retail location Rhino Sexual enhancement Product was tested by Health Canada and found to contain Aminotadalafil La boutique Sexy et cie – La Capoterie 2061 rue St-Denis Montréal, QC Seized from retail location Alien 2 Power Platinum 11 000 Sexual enhancement Product was tested by Health Canada and found to contain Aminotadalafil La boutique Sexy et cie – La Capoterie 2061 rue St-Denis Montréal, QC Seized from retail location Black Panther Platinum 30K Sexual enhancement Labelled to contain Yohimbine La boutique Sexy et cie – La Capoterie 2061 rue St-Denis Montréal, QC Seized from retail location Double Diamond – Works Wonder Sexual enhancement Product with similar packaging previously seized from another retailer was tested and found to contain sildenafil La boutique Sexy et cie – La Capoterie 2061 rue St-Denis Montréal, QC Seized from retail location Atomic 41,000 MG Sexual enhancement Product was tested by Health Canada and found to contain Tadalafil La boutique Sexy et cie – La Capoterie 2061 rue St-Denis Montréal, QC Seized from retail location Eruption 35000 MG Sexual enhancement Product was tested by Health Canada and found to contain Tadalafil La boutique Sexy et cie – La Capoterie 2061 rue St-Denis Montréal, QC Seized from retail location Gold Lion Gold Label 3000 MG Sexual enhancement Product was tested by Health Canada and found to contain Sildenafil and Hydroxythiohomosildenafil La boutique Sexy et cie – La Capoterie 2061 rue St-Denis Montréal, QC Seized from retail location Go-Rilla Formula Sexual enhancement Product was tested by Health Canada and found to contain Hydroxythiohomosildenafil La boutique Sexy et cie – La Capoterie 2061 rue St-Denis Montréal, QC Seized from retail location Jaguar 3000 Sexual enhancement Product with similar packaging previously seized from another retailer was tested and found to contain tadalafil La boutique Sexy et cie – La Capoterie 2061 rue St-Denis Montréal, QC Seized from retail location Lipstick 12,000 MG Sexual enhancement Product was tested by Health Canada and found to contain Mitragynine La boutique Sexy et cie – La Capoterie 2061 rue St-Denis Montréal, QC Seized from retail location Lucky Lady Sexual enhancement Product was tested by Health Canada and found to contain Tadalafil La boutique Sexy et cie – La Capoterie 2061 rue St-Denis Montréal, QC Seized from retail location Master Zone 1500 Sexual enhancement Product was tested by Health Canada and found to contain Tadalafil La boutique Sexy et cie – La Capoterie 2061 rue St-Denis Montréal, QC Seized from retail location Poseidon Platinum 3500 Sexual enhancement Product was tested by Health Canada and found to contain Tadalafil La boutique Sexy et cie – La Capoterie 2061 rue St-Denis Montréal, QC Seized from retail location Red Shoe 1,200 mg Sexual enhancement Product was tested by Health Canada and found to contain Mitragynine La boutique Sexy et cie – La Capoterie 2061 rue St-Denis Montréal, QC Seized from retail location Titanium 4000 Sexual enhancement Product was tested by Health Canada and found to contain Tadalafil and Sildenafil La boutique Sexy et cie – La Capoterie 2061 rue St-Denis Montréal, QC Seized from retail location Rhino 25 Platinum 35000 Sexual enhancement Product was tested by Health Canada and found to contain Tadalafil La boutique Sexy et cie – La Capoterie 2061 rue St-Denis Montréal, QC Seized from retail location Rhino 69 Platinum 15000 Sexual enhancement Product was tested by Health Canada and found to contain Tadalafil La boutique Sexy et cie – La Capoterie 2061 rue St-Denis Montréal, QC Seized from retail location Rhino 7 platinum 5000 Sexual enhancement Product was tested by Health Canada and found to contain Tadalafil La boutique Sexy et cie – La Capoterie 2061 rue St-Denis Montréal, QC Seized from retail location Slam 29,000 MG Sexual enhancement Product was tested by Health Canada and found to contain Tadalafil La boutique Sexy et cie – La Capoterie 2061 rue St-Denis Montréal, QC Seized from retail location Spanish Fly 20.000 Sexual enhancement Product was tested by Health Canada and found to contain Tadalafil La boutique Sexy et cie – La Capoterie 2061 rue St-Denis Montréal, QC Seized from retail location Super Panther 7K Sexual enhancement Labelled to contain Yohimbine La boutique Sexy et cie – La Capoterie 2061 rue St-Denis Montréal, QC Seized from retail location Titanium 4000 Sexual enhancement Product was tested by Health Canada and found to contain Tadalafil and Sildenafil La boutique Sexy et cie – La Capoterie 2061 rue St-Denis Montréal, QC Seized from retail location Rhino 69 Platinum 35000 Sexual enhancement Product was tested by Health Canada and found to contain Tadalafil La boutique Sexy et cie – La Capoterie 2061 rue St-Denis Montréal, QC Seized from retail location Spanish Fly 22.000 Sexual enhancement Product was tested by Health Canada and found to contain Tadalafil La boutique Sexy et cie – La Capoterie 2061 rue St-Denis Montréal, QC Seized from retail location

