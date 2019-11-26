Advisory - Health Canada warns that products sold by Dutta Health Centre-Ayurvedic Clinic in Surrey, B.C., may pose health risks

The testing was prompted by a report from the Fraser Health Authority in British Columbia of a case of lead poisoning of a patient who had been using Ayurvedic products from the clinic.

Ayurvedic medicinal products are used in traditional Indian healing practice and are often imported from India. Improper manufacturing processes may result in dangerously high levels of heavy metals in the final product, which, when consumed, may accumulate in vital organs and cause serious health effects.

Health Canada's inspection of the clinic also identified unauthorized natural health products that were being imported and sold, and incomplete clinic records that would impede the recall of any of its products. At Health Canada's request, the clinic has stopped selling the affected Ayurvedic products and all unlicensed natural health products.

Selling unauthorized health products is illegal in Canada. Health products that have not been authorized by Health Canada have not been assessed for safety, effectiveness and quality, and may pose serious health risks. For example, unauthorized health products may be contaminated, contain dangerous ingredients not listed on the label, or not contain the ingredient shown on the label.

The clinic was also found to be operating without the necessary Health Canada site licence for importing natural health products. Operating without the required licence is a serious contravention of the Natural Health Products Regulations. A site licence indicates that a company has processes and procedures in place that meet Health Canada's requirements, including those related to tracking and recalling health products when risks to health are identified.

Who is affected

Consumers who have bought or are using products from Dutta Health Centre-Ayurvedic Clinic.

Affected products

Health Canada testing identified heavy metals in the following three products, but is warning that all products from this clinic may pose health risks:

Product or Ingredient(s) Contaminant Brain Tab tablets Lead Mucuna powder (patients may have received this product in powder form or in capsules) Lead Mercury Yograj Guggul capsules Lead Mercury

What consumers should do

Stop using products from the Dutta Health Centre-Ayurvedic Clinic. Consult your health care professional if you have used any products from this clinic and have health concerns.

Read product labels to verify that health products have been authorized for sale by Health Canada. Authorized health products have an eight-digit Drug Identification Number (DIN), Natural Product Number (NPN) or Homeopathic Drug Number (DIN-HM). You can also check whether products have been authorized for sale by searching Health Canada's Drug Product Database and Licensed Natural Health Product Database.

Report any health product-related adverse reactions or complaints to Health Canada.

What Health Canada is doing

Health Canada seized affected Ayurvedic products that were found on site at the clinic and confirmed that the clinic has stopped selling the affected Ayurvedic products and all unauthorized products. The Department continues to work closely with the Fraser Health Authority to share information and coordinate efforts on clinic inspections and product testing. Health Canada is working with the Canada Border Services Agency to help prevent the importation of unauthorized products. Should additional safety concerns be identified, Health Canada will take appropriate action and inform Canadians as necessary.

Background

Lead is a heavy metal that poses serious health risks. Ingestion of excessive amounts of lead may result in an accumulation of the metal in vital organs of the body. Children, pregnant women and breastfeeding women are most susceptible to the toxic effects of heavy metals. The toxic effects of lead include abdominal pain, anemia, changes in blood pressure, reproductive disorders such as miscarriage, weakness, concentration problems, weight loss, insomnia, dizziness, and kidney and brain damage.

Mercury is a heavy metal that poses serious health risks. Ingestion of excessive amounts of mercury may result in an accumulation of the metal in vital organs of the body. Children, pregnant women and breastfeeding women are most susceptible to the toxic effects of heavy metals. The toxic effects of mercury include irritability, tremors, memory loss, insomnia, concentration problems, and kidney and brain damage.

