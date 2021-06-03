Product: Xing da Toy Oval Magnets and Xing da Toy Circular Magnets

Issue: These magnet sets exceed the maximum allowable limit of magnetic force as stated in Canada's Toys Regulations and can be swallowed, posing serious and potentially life-threatening risks.

What to do: Immediately stop using these magnet sets, check that all pieces are accounted for and contact your municipality for instructions on how to dispose of or recycle the products.

Issue



Health Canada is warning Canadians of the serious danger posed by two magnet sets, Xing da Toy Circular Magnets and Xing da Toy Oval Magnets sold in Canada. These sets contain small, powerful magnets that can be easily swallowed by children of all ages resulting in potentially serious adverse effects on their health.

When more than one powerful magnet is swallowed in a short period of time, the magnets can attract one another while moving through the intestines. This can cause the intestines to twist, creating blockages or tearing of the intestinal walls. The results of swallowing small, powerful magnets can be very serious and life-threatening. Swallowing incidents have often resulted in considerable damage to the gastrointestinal tissues and required emergency surgical treatment. For survivors, there can be long-term health consequences.

What consumers should do

Immediately stop using these magnet sets, check that all pieces are accounted for and contact your municipality for instructions on how to dispose of or recycle the products.

Keep small magnet sets out of the reach of children.

Do not allow children to play with small toys or other small items that contain powerful magnets.

Check your children's toys for wear and tear. Throw away any toys with magnets that have come loose.

Teach children of all ages that magnets and items containing magnets should never be placed in their mouth or nose.

Seek immediate medical attention for any child who has swallowed (or is suspected of having swallowed) one or more magnets.

Read and follow the age recommendations, warnings, safety messages and assembly instructions for products.

Regularly check the Healthy Canadians Recalls and Safety Alerts database for dangerous toys and take action to remove toys of concern.

What Health Canada is doing

Health Canada's inspection program has found that the affected products do not meet the requirements of Canada's Toys Regulations because they exceed the maximum allowable limit of magnetic force and pose an ingestion hazard. The products were originally found at the Great Canadian Dollar Store (Waterdown, ON) and have since been removed from sale. The store purchased these magnet sets from the importer, Dollar Novelty, which is no longer in business. As such, the Department can neither determine the exact time period during which these products were offered for sale, nor request the appropriate corrective action from the importer. These products may have been sold by other brick and mortar stores as well as by other online retailers. Therefore, Health Canada is advising Canadians of the potential risks posed by these products.

To date, no incidents or injuries related to these products have been reported to Health Canada.

Health Canada is committed to helping protect Canadians from potentially dangerous consumer products. Health Canada regularly tests consumer products on the Canadian market and will continue to monitor products to help keep consumers safe.

Products affected

Both magnet sets above are shown as they are packaged for display at a retail store. Each display unit contains 20 sets of two magnets packaged on a blister card. The individual unit for sale contains two magnets that are encased in plastic. They are black in colour.

Report health or safety concerns:

Health Canada would like to remind Canadians to report any health or safety incidents related to the use of this product or any other consumer product or cosmetic by filling out the Consumer Product Incident Report Form.

Related links

Stay connected with Health Canada and receive the latest advisories and product recalls using social media tools.

Également disponible en français

SOURCE Health Canada

For further information: Media Enquiries, Health Canada, (613) 957-2983, [email protected]; Public Enquiries, (613) 957-2991, 1-866 225-0709