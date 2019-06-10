Advisory - Fake Viagra seized from Adult Store in Scarborough, Ontario, may pose serious health risks

The product is labelled with lot number B/14830238. Health Canada has confirmed with Pfizer, the manufacturer of Viagra, that the seized product is counterfeit. Counterfeit drugs are not authorized by Health Canada and have not been assessed for safety, effectiveness and quality. Selling unauthorized health products in Canada is illegal.

According to the packaging, the counterfeit Viagra—like legitimate Viagra—is labelled to contain the prescription medication sildenafil, which can pose serious health risks, especially when not taken as prescribed by a healthcare professional, particularly for people with heart problems.

Health Canada reminds Canadians that the best way to make sure their prescription drug is legitimate is to buy it from a licensed pharmacy. Moreover, prescription drugs should be taken only under the advice and supervision of a healthcare professional because they are used to treat specific health conditions and may cause serious side effects.

Who is affected

Consumers who have bought or used counterfeit Viagra.

Affected products

Counterfeit Viagra

What consumers should do

Stop using this product. Consult your health care professional if you have this product and have health concerns.

Buy your medications only from licensed pharmacies.

Report any health product-related adverse reactions or complaints to Health Canada.

What Health Canada is doing

Health Canada seized the product from the retail location. Should additional safety concerns be identified, Health Canada will take appropriate action and inform Canadians as necessary.

Background

Counterfeit drugs are made to look like a legitimate product, but they may not be the same and they can pose serious health risks. For example, they may:

be contaminated;

not contain the drug shown on the label; and/or

contain dangerous ingredients not listed on the label.

Sildenafil is a prescription drug used to treat erectile dysfunction and should be used only under the supervision of a health care professional. It should not be used by individuals taking any kind of nitrate drug (e.g. nitroglycerine) as it can cause potentially life-threatening low blood pressure. Individuals with heart problems are at increased risk of cardiovascular side effects such as heart attack, stroke, chest pain, high blood pressure and abnormal heartbeat. Other possible side effects include headache, facial flushing, indigestion, dizziness, abnormal vision, and hearing loss.

