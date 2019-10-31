Advisory Correction - Change of Date and Time for Innergex 2019 Third Quarter Results Conference Call and Webcast

LONGUEUIL, QC, Oct. 31, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSX: INE) (« Innergex » or the « Corporation ») will release its Third Quarter 2019 financial results on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 and will hold a conference call and webcast to discuss the results on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at 2:30 PM (EST). The speakers will be Mr. Michel Letellier, President and Chief Executive Officer and Mr. Jean-François Neault, Chief Financial Officer.

To participate in the conference:

Date and time: Tuesday, November 12, 2019

2:30 PM EST Phone numbers: 1 888 231-8191 or 647 427-7450 Webcast: https://bit.ly/329Dh9q

A replay of the conference call will be available on Innergex's website at innergex.com.

About Innergex Renewable Energy Inc.

The Corporation is an independent renewable power producer which develops, acquires, owns and operates hydroelectric facilities, wind farms and solar farms. As a global corporation, Innergex conducts operations in Canada, the United States, France and Chile. Innergex manages a large portfolio of assets currently consisting of interests in 67 operating facilities with an aggregate net installed capacity of 2,338 MW (gross 3,238 MW), including 37 hydroelectric facilities, 26 wind farms and four solar farms. Innergex also holds interests in seven projects under development with a net installed capacity of 546 MW (gross 628 MW), one of which is currently under construction, and prospective projects at different stages of development with an aggregate gross capacity totalling 7,767 MW. Respecting the environment and balancing the best interests of the host communities, its partners, and its investors are at the heart of the Corporation's development strategy. Its approach for building shareholder value is to generate sustainable cash flows, provide an attractive risk-adjusted return on invested capital and to distribute a stable dividend. Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. is rated BBB- by S&P.

innergex.com

For further information: Karine Vachon, Director - Communications, 450 928-2550, ext. 1222, kvachon@innergex.com

