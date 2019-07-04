Advisory - Chorus Aviation Inc. to Present Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on August 13, 2019

HALIFAX, July 4, 2019 /CNW/ - Chorus Aviation Inc. ("Chorus") (TSX: CHR) will hold a conference call for analysts on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, to discuss its second quarter 2019 financial results.

Details are as follows:

Q2 2019 ANALYST CONFERENCE CALL

Joe Randell, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Gary Osborne, Chief Financial Officer, will present the second quarter results and will be available for analysts' questions. Media may access this call on a listen-in basis.

Date: Tuesday, August 13, 2019



Time: 10:00 A.M. AT / 9:00 A.M. ET



By telephone: 1-888-231-8191. Please allow 10 minutes to be connected to the conference call.



By audio webcast:

https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2037981/FAC5C3077BDB3EEAE100957E7421E7EE or on Chorus' website at www.chorusaviation.com under Reports > Executive Management Presentations. Note: This is a listen-in only audio webcast. Media Player or Real Player is required to listen to the broadcast; please download well in advance of the call.



Replay: Instant replay will be available beginning approximately two hours after the call at 1-855-859-2056 toll free, passcode 5692059# (pound key), until midnight ET Wednesday, August 21, 2019.

www.chorusaviation.com

For further information: Media Contacts: Manon Stuart, (902) 873-5054 Halifax, Nova Scotia, manon.stuart@chorusaviation.com; Debra Williams, (905) 671-7769, Toronto, Ontario, debra.williams@chorusaviation.com

